Asian Games 2023 Day 8 India Full Schedule: What is IND's schedule for October 1 in Asiad Hangzhou

Asian Games 2023 Day 8 India Full Schedule: India continued their superb show at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Saturday, bagging gold in the men's squash team event and tennis mixed doubles. Apart from that Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh won silver and bronze in the men's 10,000m final, while the pair of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee stunned China's Cheng Meng and Wang Yidi in the women's doubles table tennis quarterfinals, also assuring them of bronze. Asian Games 2023 Day 8 India Full Schedule(PTI)

On Day 8 we have plenty of medal events lined-up and India will once again hope to exceed expectations. The day starts with golf and we'll move to several track and field events. Apart from that the Indian men's badminton, who defeated Korea 3-2 in the semifinals, will lock horns with China in the gold medal event.

India's star pugilist Nikhat Zareen too will be in action for her semifinal bout, where she meets Raksat Chuthamat and will hope to proceed further in the competition.

Here is India’s entire schedule for Asian Games 2023 on Sunday (October 1):

Archery: 6:30 am onwards

Tushar Shelke, Atanu Das, Mirnal Chauhan and Dhiraj Bommadevara - Recurve men's individual (Qualification)

Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur, Avneet Kaur and Aditi Swami - Compound women's individual (Qualification)

Prathamesh Jawkar, Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan - Compound men's individual (Qualification)

Prachi Singh, Simranjeet Kaur, Bhajan Kaur and Ankita Bhakat - Recurve women's individual (Qualification)

Athletics:

Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Sahib Singh - Men's shot put (Final) at 4:30 pm

Jeswin Aldrin and Sreeshankar Murali - Men's long jump (Final) at 4:40 pm

Avinash Sable - Men's 3000m steeplechase (Final) at 4:45 pm

Seema Punia - Women's discus throw (Final) at 5:35 pm

Harmilan Bains and Deeksha - Women's 1,500m (Final) at 5:50 pm

Jinson Johnson and Ajay Saroj - Men's 1,500m (Final) at 6:00 pm

Jyothi Yarraji and Nithya Ramraj - Women's 100m hurdles (Final) at 6:45 pm

Megha Pradeep - Women's canoe single 200m (Heat 1)

Jyothi Yarraji - Women's 200m (Round 1 - Heat 1) at 7:10 am

Soniya Devi - Women's kayak single 500m (Heat 2)

Amlan Borgohain - Men's 200m (Round 1 - Heat 4) at 7:45 am

Swapna Barman and Nandini Agasara - Women's Heptathlon Long Jump at 6:30 am onwards

Swapna Barman and Nandini Agasara - Women's Heptathlon Javelin Throw at 6:30 am onwards

Badminton:

India vs China - Men's team (Final) at 2:30 pm

Basketball:

India vs China - Women's (Group stage) at 5:30 pm

Boxing:

Nikhat Zareen vs Raksat Chuthamat - Women's 50kg (semi-final) at 4:30 pm

Jasmine Lamboria vs Ungyong Won - Women’s 60kg (Quarterfinal) at 12:30 pm

Parveen Hooda vs Sitora Turdibekova - Women’s 57kg (Quarterfinal) at 11:45 am

Bridge:

Men's, women's and mixed team (Round Robin 2)

Chess:

Men's and women's teams (Round 3)

Equestrian:

Vikas Kumar-Noreway Harry, Apurva Dabhade-Valtho Des Peulpliers and Ashish Limaye-Willy Be Dun - Eventing cross-country team and individual events

Golf:

Anirban Lahiri, SSP Chawrasia, Hitesh Joshi and Shubhankar Sharma - Men's individual and team (Round 4) at 4:00 am

Aditi Ashok, Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth - Women's individual and team (Round 4) at 4:00 am

Hockey:

India vs South Korea - Women's (Group stage) at 1:30 pm

Kurash:

Aditya Dhopaokar vs Hassan Rasooli - Men's 81kg (Pre-quarters and semis) 7:00 am onwards

Roller skating:

Vikram Ingale and Aryanpal Singh Ghuman - Men’s Speed Skating 1,000m (Heats, semis and final)

Sanjana Bathula and Karthika Jagadeeshwaran - Women’s Speed Skating 1,000m (Heats, semis and final)

Sepaktakraw:

India vs Japan - Men's Quadrant (Group match) at 11:30 AM

India vs China - Women's Quadrant (Group match)

India vs Lao - Women’s Quadrant (Group match)

Shooting:

Prithviraj Tondaiman, Darius Chenai and Zoravar Sandhu - Men's trap individual and team (Qualification - Phase 2 and team final) at 6:30 am onwards

Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumari - Women's trap individual (Qualification - Phase 2 and team final) at 6:30 am onwards

Men's and women's trap (Final)

Squash: 8:30 am onwards

India vs Philippines - Mixed doubles (Pool D match)

India vs Pakistan - Mixed doubles (Pool A match)

India vs Pakistan - Mixed doubles (Pool D match)

India vs South Korea - Mixed Doubles (Pool A match)

Mahesh Mangaonkar vs Jonathan Reyes - Men's singles (Round of 32)

Volleyball:

India vs China - Women’s (Pool match) at 4:30 pm

Canoe/Kayaking:

Megha Pradeep: 200m women canoe heats at 7:00 AM

Soniya Devi: 500m women's kayak single at 7:26 AM

