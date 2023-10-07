News / Sports / Others / Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 14: India set for 100-medal mark as archers eye top-podium finish in morning session
Live

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 14: India set for 100-medal mark as archers eye top-podium finish in morning session

Oct 07, 2023 05:53 AM IST
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 14: Indian archers will aim to go for gold in the morning session of Day 14 at the Asiad in Hangzhou.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 14: On Saturday, India's campaign at the Asian Games promises to be a thrilling spectacle as the contingent inches closer to the historic milestone of crossing the 100-medal mark. Among the key events to watch, Indian archers Aditi Gopichand and Jyoti Surekha are set to compete in the women's compound category, with a keen eye on podium finishes. The Indian women's kabaddi team is primed for an intense showdown against Chinese Taipei in the final, aiming to clinch the gold. In archery, the men's compound final will feature Abhishek Verma taking on Ojas Deotale, with the hope of adding more medals to India's tally. The wrestling mat will also witness fierce competition, with Yash, Deepak Punia, Vicky, and Sumit vying for supremacy in their respective weight categories. Indian cricket fans, meanwhile, will look forward to the men's cricket final where India faces Afghanistan, with both teams eyeing the coveted gold.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 14
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 14(PTI)

Eyes will also be on the famed duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, as they would aim to clinch a historic gold in men's doubles in badminton. As India's athletes aim to create history by surpassing the 100-medal mark, Day 14 at the Asian Games promises riveting action and the potential for several podium finishes.

India's Medal Tally-

Gold: 22

Silver: 34

Bronze: 39

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 07, 2023 05:53 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 14: Schedule

    ARCHERY:

    6:10 am: Aditi Swami vs Ratih Zilizati Fadhly (Indonesia) in compound women's bronze medal match. Medal rounds to follow.

    6:30 am: Jyothi Surekha Vennam vs So Chaewon (South Korea) in compound women's gold medal match. Medal rounds to follow.

    7:10 am: Abhishek Verma vs Ojas Deotale in compound men's gold medal match. Medal rounds to follow.

    SPORTS CLIMBING:

    6:30 am: Shivani Charak and Saniya Shaikh in women's boulder and lead semifinal - boulder and lead. Medal round to follow.

    JU-JITSU:

    6:30 am onwards: Uma Reddy vs Sooknatee Suntra (Thailand) in men's 85kg round of 32 match. Medal to follow.

    Kiran Kumari vs Khongorzul Bayarmaa (Mongolia) in women's 63kg round of 16 match. Medal to follow.

    Amarjeet Singh vs Altangerel Bayarkhuu (Mongolia) in men's 85kg round of 32 match. Medal rounds to follow.

    CANOE SLALOM:

    6:55 am: Shubham Kewat and Hitesh Kewat in men's kayak semifinal.

    KABADDI:

    7 am: India vs Chinese Taipei in the women's final.

    12:30: India vs Iran in men's final.

    WRESTLING:

    7:30 am onwards: Yash vs Chheang Chhoeun (Cambodia) in men's freestyle round of 16 match. Medal rounds to follow.

    Deepak Punia vs Magomed Sharipov (Bahrain) in men's 86kg freestyle qualification round. Medal rounds to follow.

    Vicky vs Alisher Yergali (Kazakhstan) in men's 97kg freestyle round of 16 match. Medal rounds to follow.

    Sumit vs Aiaal Lazarev (Kyrgyz Republic) in men's 125kg freestyle round of 16 match. Medal rounds to follow.

    CRICKET:

    11:30 am: India vs Afghanistan in the men's final

    CHESS:

    12:30 pm: Men's and women's team round 9.

    HOCKEY:

    1:30 pm: India vs Japan in women's bronze medal match.

    BADMINTON:

    Around 1:30 pm: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho (South Korea) in men's doubles gold medal match.

    VOLLEYBALL:

    8:00 am: India vs Hong Kong in women's classification 9th-10th

    SOFT TENNIS:

    7:30am : Raga Sri Manogarbabu Kulandaivelu in women's singles quarterfinal, Ankit Patel in men's singles s

  • Oct 07, 2023 05:13 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 14: Hello and good morning everyone!

    Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 14 at the ongoing Asian Games. Stay tuned folks!

