Asian Games 2023, Day 4 Live Updates: Women's hockey team begins campaign against Singapore, Nikhat Zareen in action too

Asian Games 2023, Day 4 Live Updates: After a solid start to the Asian Games, India failed to collect as many medals as they had won the on the opening two days. However, the good news was to see the equestrian team bagging a gold in the team event, which was India's first in 41 years. On Wednesday a plethora of medal events are lined-up throughout the day with action starting from Wushu. The Indian women hockey team also begin their campaign as they meet Singapore in their opening fixture. Asian Games 2023, Day 4 Live Updates(PTI)

Meanwhile, India's Ronaldo Singh and E David Beckham will also be competing in the men's cycling event. If we shift our focus to boxing, three pugilists will be in action, which also include Nikhat Zareen. Roshibina Devi, who is already guaranteed of a bronze in the women's 60kg event, will look to elevate further in the competition. Catch the LIVE updates of Day 4 of Asian Games 2023:

