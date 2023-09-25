News / Sports / Others / Asian Games: Srihari enters second consecutive final, Likith and men's 4x200m freestyle team also in medal contention

Asian Games: Srihari enters second consecutive final, Likith and men's 4x200m freestyle team also in medal contention

PTI
Sep 25, 2023 11:09 AM IST

Ace Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj finished sixth in the men's 50m backstroke heats to progress to his second consecutive final at the Asian Games here on Monday.

Srihari Nataraj of India (AP)
Nataraj, who finished sixth in the men's 100m backstroke final on Sunday, clocked 25.43s to finish third in his heat 4 and sixth overall.

Likith Selvaraj also progressed to the men's 100m breaststroke competition. He finished with a timing 1:01.98 to just make the cut for the final.

The Indian quartet of Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda, Kushagra Rawat and Tanish George Mathew too progressed to the final in the men's 4x200m freestyle event.

The Indian team finished sixth overall with a timing of 7:29.04 in the heats.

All three finals will be held later in the day.

Former bronze medallist Virdhawal Khade (men's 50m freestyle), Olympian Maana Patel (women's 50m backstroke), Anil Kumar Shylaja Anand (men's 50m freestyle), Desinghu Dhinidhi (women's 200m freestyle) and Hashika Ramachandra (women's 200m individual medley) all failed to enter the finals in their respective events.

