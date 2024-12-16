Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Athletics-Britain's Olympic triathlon champ Yee to make marathon debut in London

Reuters |
Dec 16, 2024 09:22 PM IST

ATHLETICS-TRIATHLON/YEE (PIX):Athletics-Britain's Olympic triathlon champ Yee to make marathon debut in London

LONDON, - Olympic triathlon champion Alex Yee plans to run the 2025 TCS London Marathon in what would be his debut at the 42.2-kilometre distance, adding another sporting accomplishment to his glittering resume.

HT Image
HT Image

The 26-year-old Briton produced one of the most memorable moments of the Paris Olympics when he reeled in Hayden Wilde of New Zealand in the final minute to capture gold in an extraordinary finish after trailing his rival for most of the run.

Yee has raced for Britain on both the track and cross-country and was crowned the country's 10,000 metres champion in 2018.

"Committing to the TCS London Marathon for me was a no-brainer," said Yee, who was born and raised in London. "It is an event that has given me so many memories. London Marathon day has been such a big part of my life growing up.

"I remember racing the Mini London Marathon multiple times as a young athlete and it was one of my biggest and most exciting races of the year.

"Taking part in a full marathon has always been an itch I've wanted to scratch and there isn't any another place than London that I would want to start that journey."

Days after racing to gold in Paris, he added a bronze medal in the triathlon mixed relay, bringing his tally of Olympic medals to four after he captured silver in the individual triathlon and gold in the mixed relay at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

"Alex Yee is one of the greatest all-round athletes this country has produced," said Hugh Brasher, CEO of London Marathon Events. "His win at the Paris Olympic Games will go down as one of the most thrilling moments in British sporting history."

The London Marathon takes place on April 27.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On