Avinash Sable eyes personal best and World Championship redemption

Fit again after recovering from a nagging calf injury that plagued him for over a year, India's premier 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable has his sights firmly set on bettering his personal best in the upcoming meets, the foremost being the World Championship in September. India’s 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable(AP)

The reigning Asian Games champion has been undergoing high-altitude training in Ooty and also sharpening his form at the Sports Authority of India's Southern Centre in Bengaluru this season.

"Last year was not good, it didn't even look like I'll be able to perform well. But this year I am competing in the Diamond League, so preparation (for the World Championship) is good," Sable told a select group of reporters.

"My target is to notch my personal best, closer to eight minutes. 15 days are left of training, I think I will be able to go near eight."

The 30-year-old was battling a calf injury since the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023. He opened his 2025 season with a time of 8:22.59sec at the Xiamen Diamond League, followed by an 8:23.85sec effort in Shaoxing.

However, he bounced back by clinching gold at the Asian Championships in Gumi, South Korea in May afer clocking an improved 8:20.92sec.

"Preparations are going well. I was injured in the opening of the season. But despite that I participated in two Diamond League events in China.

"The results weren't good because of the injury. Then I competed in the Asian Championship to boost my confidence. I started training in November, the off season also went well. I faced a lot of trouble due to injuries last season.

"I had a calf injury, there was a lot of pain in my right calf and hamstring. It started after the Asian Games and continued the entire year. The pain was there till January-February this year."

The 30-year-old had failed to reach the final at the last World Championships, finishing a disappointing seventh in his heat. But this time, he's determined to do better.

"At the World Championships, I want to improve my position from last time. This year I have worked on finishing the race, mileage etc."

It's been nearly a year since Sable clocked the national record of 8:09.91sec, and the Armyman remains focused on breaching the coveted eight-minute barrier.

"Yes I want to do it. It won't happen soon but I think I'll be able to improve my personal best," Sable conceded.

In the build-up to the World Championships in September, The two-time Olympian plans to compete in a few more meets, including two Diamond League events.

"I will compete in the steeplechase event in the Morocco Diamond League next month and then I will play another Diamond League and a competition in India. Focus will be to do well at Worlds."

Sable is currently managing his training programme under the guidance of the Athletic Federation of India coach Kalyan Chaudhari.

"Kalyan Chaudhari (AFI coach) is helping me. I have made my own plans, and he suggests things. The training with Scott (Simmons) wasn't suitable for my body. So I decided that I will do it a little differently.

"The training with Nikolai (Snesarev) coach worked well for me so I'm continuing with that. Haven't spoken for a longtime coach and will continue like this, this season," he said.

Following the Morocco Diamond League, Sable plans to stay back there and train in Ifrane.

"I was looking at Africa to train, Morocco is nice," he added.