Ayan Lochab’s season of fire: From NYP to PKL’s most fearless raider

When Patna Pirates found themselves gasping for breath at 12th place midway through PKL Season 12, few imagined that the three-time champions would go on to script one of the most remarkable comebacks in the league’s history. At the heart of that revival stood a young raider from Haryana — Ayan Lochab — who turned self-belief and consistency into a season-defining force. With 316 raid points, Ayan Lochab not only finished as the highest raider of PKL 2025

With 316 raid points, Lochab not only finished as the highest raider of PKL 2025, but also joined an elite group of legends like Pardeep Narwal and Devank Dalal by recording six 20+ point games in a single season. His performances powered Patna to an eight-match winning streak — the longest ever in Pro Kabaddi history — taking the struggling side into the playoffs. Their fairytale run, however, ended in Eliminator 3 following a loss to the Telugu Titans.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the 19-year-old opened up about his meteoric rise, Patna’s stunning turnaround, and the simple philosophy that drives him: “If my team needs the points, I have to get it — by hook or by crook.” Here are excerpts:

Q) Ayan, congratulations on becoming the highest raider of PKL 2025 with 316 raid points. This is just your second season — how has this rapid rise from NYP to being the league’s top raider shaped your mindset and approach to the game?

Ayan: The first season was very good because we reached the finals. This time I practiced a lot and worked on my raids, so I’m happy to have crossed 300 points.

Q) Patna Pirates were 12th on the table mid-season but bounced back with an eight-match winning streak — the longest in PKL history. What changed internally — tactically, mentally, or in the dressing room — that triggered such a massive turnaround?

Ayan: The fact is, there was no pressure from the coaches or management. Usually, that can happen in such situations. They just told us to stick to the plan, they said wins and losses are part of the game, but we should continue doing what we do. And then suddenly the defence started improving a lot, and we started winning.

Q) The Pirates went on an incredible eight-match winning streak this season. Was there a particular match or moment when you sensed that this could be the start of something historic?

Ayan: When the defence started improving, I just knew we could win every game from there.

Q) As the lead raider, you’ve consistently scored big in pressure situations. What’s your process in those clutch moments when the team needs a do-or-die raid and how much of that is instinct?

Ayan: There isn’t any particular process. The thought is simple, if my team needs the points, I have to get them, by hook or by crook. Whatever plan we have, we discuss it during practice, but we try to keep the dressing room light on match days.

Q) You’ve joined an elite club of raiders with six 20+ point matches, standing alongside legends like Pardeep Narwal and Devank Dalal. What does it mean personally to be mentioned in the same breath as these names, and how do you keep your focus amidst that growing recognition?

Ayan: It really feels great that I could do that for my team. I always try to keep my focus on the game during the season. Even when the coaches tell me I’m doing well, I don’t let that get into my head.

Q) Looking back at PKL 2025, with so many big raids and crucial wins, which performance or moment stands out as your personal favourite — the one you’ll remember the most?

Ayan: The one against Pune, early in the season. That match gave me a lot of confidence.

Q) The Pirates’ journey this season has been emotional for fans — from the bottom of the table to Eliminator 3. How has the fan energy and the legacy of a three-time champion team motivated you personally?

Ayan: It felt really good that the fans kept backing us even when we weren’t winning. Their support gave us belief.

Q) Finally, looking ahead — after such a breakout season — what’s next for Ayan Lohchab?

Ayan: I just want to perform even better next season and take the team to the final. And personally, I want to play for India and win a medal.