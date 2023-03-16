Baker Mayfield joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in search of starting spot and Super Bowl glory

Former No. 1 overall pick, Baker Mayfield, has reportedly signed a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The signing gives Mayfield an opportunity to start for his fourth team in three years, and a chance to fill the shoes of the recently retired Tom Brady.

Mayfield was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2018 but was deemed expendable after the team acquired Deshaun Watson last year. He was traded to the Carolina Panthers but was eventually pushed into a backup role due to injury and ineffectiveness.

However, Mayfield finished strong last season after being claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. In five games with the Rams, he threw four touchdowns with two interceptions and was sacked 17 times. He helped lead a game-winning drive in Week 14, where he threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with just 10 seconds left on the clock, stunning the Las Vegas Raiders with a final score of 17-16.

Mayfield's signing comes at a time when the Buccaneers are in the midst of a major roster overhaul due to salary cap restrictions. The team has also reportedly brought back linebacker Lavonte David on a one-year deal for a guaranteed $7 million. David, who started all 17 games for the Buccaneers in 2022, recorded 124 tackles and three sacks. He has 29 sacks, 12 interceptions, 27 forced fumbles and 18 fumble recoveries in 166 games (all starts).

With Mayfield and David now on board, the Buccaneers are hoping to end their search for a starting quarterback and bolster their defense. The team was left with only Kyle Trask, a rookie last season, on the roster when Brady retired in February. Blaine Gabbert, the No. 2 quarterback for the Bucs last season, is currently an unrestricted free agent.

As the Buccaneers prepare for the upcoming season, fans will be eagerly anticipating how Mayfield performs as the new starting quarterback, and whether David can continue his impressive run as a defensive standout.