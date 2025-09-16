Search
Tue, Sept 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bears evaluating Jaylon Johnson after cornerback left loss to Lions with groin injury

AP |
Published on: Sept 16, 2025 02:29 am IST

Bears evaluating Jaylon Johnson after cornerback left loss to Lions with groin injury

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears were still evaluating the extent of star cornerback Jaylon Johnson's groin injury after he left their blowout loss at Detroit, and coach Ben Johnson had no details on how much time he might miss.

Bears evaluating Jaylon Johnson after cornerback left loss to Lions with groin injury
Bears evaluating Jaylon Johnson after cornerback left loss to Lions with groin injury

Ben Johnson said Monday it is a different groin injury than the one that sidelined Jaylon Johnson for training camp, the preseason and the season opener.

“It’s not related to what he had before,” he said. “So we’re still trying to gather a little bit more information before we’ll know for sure.”

Jaylon Johnson was hurt breaking up a pass intended for Amon-Ra St. Brown early in the second quarter of a 52-21 loss to the Lions on Sunday. He stayed on his stomach after lunging to make the play.

Johnson previously injured his groin while working with some receivers in Las Vegas over the summer. He did not start practicing until the week leading up to the season-opening loss to Minnesota.

Losing Johnson is obviously a huge issue for the Bears, who gave up 511 yards against Detroit. The 52 points allowed were three shy of the franchise record.

“I do see sticky coverage, I see coverability,” Ben Johnson said. “He certainly can anticipate and he knows what’s coming a majority of the time. He does a great job with the film study. He’s a good player. He’s a Pro Bowl player for a reason and a guy that you want on the field for you, particularly when you give up that many passing yards.”

Jaylon Johnson, in his sixth season, made the Pro Bowl the past two years. He has six of his seven career interceptions in that span.

The Bears could also be missing two more key players on defense when they host Dallas this week.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards also left the Detroit game after missing the opener, and cornerback Kyler Gordon sat out his second game because of a hamstring injury. Ben Johnson said both players are "week to week."

/hub/NFL

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Bears evaluating Jaylon Johnson after cornerback left loss to Lions with groin injury
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On