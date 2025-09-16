CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears were still evaluating the extent of star cornerback Jaylon Johnson's groin injury after he left their blowout loss at Detroit, and coach Ben Johnson had no details on how much time he might miss. Bears evaluating Jaylon Johnson after cornerback left loss to Lions with groin injury

Ben Johnson said Monday it is a different groin injury than the one that sidelined Jaylon Johnson for training camp, the preseason and the season opener.

“It’s not related to what he had before,” he said. “So we’re still trying to gather a little bit more information before we’ll know for sure.”

Jaylon Johnson was hurt breaking up a pass intended for Amon-Ra St. Brown early in the second quarter of a 52-21 loss to the Lions on Sunday. He stayed on his stomach after lunging to make the play.

Johnson previously injured his groin while working with some receivers in Las Vegas over the summer. He did not start practicing until the week leading up to the season-opening loss to Minnesota.

Losing Johnson is obviously a huge issue for the Bears, who gave up 511 yards against Detroit. The 52 points allowed were three shy of the franchise record.

“I do see sticky coverage, I see coverability,” Ben Johnson said. “He certainly can anticipate and he knows what’s coming a majority of the time. He does a great job with the film study. He’s a good player. He’s a Pro Bowl player for a reason and a guy that you want on the field for you, particularly when you give up that many passing yards.”

Jaylon Johnson, in his sixth season, made the Pro Bowl the past two years. He has six of his seven career interceptions in that span.

The Bears could also be missing two more key players on defense when they host Dallas this week.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards also left the Detroit game after missing the opener, and cornerback Kyler Gordon sat out his second game because of a hamstring injury. Ben Johnson said both players are "week to week."

/hub/NFL

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.