Search
Wed, Nov 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bergs leads Belgium into Davis Cup semifinals with win over France

AP |
Published on: Nov 19, 2025 01:55 am IST

Bergs leads Belgium into Davis Cup semifinals with win over France

BOLOGNA, Italy — Zizou Bergs beat Arthur Rinderknech 6-3, 7-6 to send Belgium into the Davis Cup semifinals with an unassailable 2-0 lead over 10-time champion France on Tuesday.

Bergs leads Belgium into Davis Cup semifinals with win over France
Bergs leads Belgium into Davis Cup semifinals with win over France

Belgium had lost its last four meetings with France, including in the 2017 final. It will face either No. 1 Italy or Austria on Friday. The last two quarterfinals will be held Thursday, including No. 2 Germany against Argentina, and Spain against the No. 4-seeded Czech Republic.

Bergs was in control throughout and sealed the match with a superb forehand winner down the line.

Earlier, Raphael Collignon rallied past Corentin Moutet 2-6, 7-5, 7-5 to give Belgium a 1-0 lead. Ties are played as a best-of-three matches: two singles and one doubles.

Both nations were back at this stage of the team competition since it was revamped in 2019. The Davis Cup Final 8 in Bologna is the sixth edition of the event to have the champion decided at a neutral site.

Moutet played solid tennis until the 12th game of the second set when he hit two double faults and fluffed an easy point at the net after trying a between-the-legs shot, dropping his serve as Collignon forced a decider.

A similar scenario unfolded in the third set as Collignon made the decisive break in the final game.

“It was a crazy match,” Collignon said.

Spain is without top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who withdrew earlier Tuesday because of a hamstring injury.

tennis: /hub/tennis

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Bergs leads Belgium into Davis Cup semifinals with win over France
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On