Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Biathlon-Preuss clinches overall globe after Jeanmonnot f

Reuters |
Mar 23, 2025 08:14 PM IST

BIATHLON-WORLDCUP:Biathlon-Preuss clinches overall globe after Jeanmonnot falls in dramatic finale

- Germany's Franziska Preuss won her first World Cup overall title in a dramatic season finale in Holmenkollen, Norway, on Sunday after France's Lou Jeanmonnot fell close to the finish line in the women's 12.5km mass-start race.

HT Image
HT Image

Jeanmonnot had taken a five-point lead in the overall standings after winning Saturday's 10km pursuit, which earned her the pursuit globe after she had already claimed the individual globe, but she was ultimately denied the overall win by 20 points.

Preuss, who lost the overall lead on Saturday, battled neck and neck with Jeanmonnot until the Frenchwoman fell at the final corner coming into the stadium and the German went on to win the race ahead of Sweden's Elvira Oeberg, with Jeanmonnot coming in third.

"Right now, it is really emotional. I am really done mentally. It is a strange feeling right now," Preuss said.

"It was not the ending we wanted. But it was a really exciting race. We were both together in the last loop; it was crazy. It is hard to explain."

Preuss, who won gold in the 10km pursuit at the World Championships last month, also won the sprint and mass start globes, having previously won one single globe, back in 2015.

Jeanmonnot also fell just short last year, finishing runner-up to Italian Lisa Vittozzi, though she did win the final race of the season, while this time she was consoled at the finish line by Preuss after breaking down in tears.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On