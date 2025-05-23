Boxer Simranjit Kaur turns pro; signed by Roy Jones Jr.  

New Delhi: Punjab’s Simranjit Kaur Baath has become the latest Indian boxer to take the leap into professional boxing, signing to be coached by former American professional boxer and 1988 Seoul Olympics silver medallist Roy Jones Jr. Indian pugilist Simranjit Kaur (R) has made the switch to professional boxing after being signed by Roy Jones Jr. Promotions. (HT)

While at least two Indian male boxers -- Nishant Dev and Amit Panghal -- have turned pro this year, Simranjit becomes the first Indian female pugilist in 2025 to do so. The 29-year-old, who competes in the light welterweight category (60-63kg), was part of the Indian team at the Tokyo Olympics, where she reached the round of 16.

Previously, Laishram Sarita Devi had made the switch in 2016 while keeping her amateur eligibility intact. Though the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) had earlier discouraged several active boxers from participating in both amateur and professional circuits, a 2019 policy shift allowed them to return to amateur competitions despite turning professional.

With Indian boxing struggling to deliver consistent results at the global level and Olympics recently, more athletes are now considering the professional route in a bid to balance the commercial viability and their Olympics dreams.

At the amateur level, Simranjit has a bronze at the 2018 World Championships, silver at the 2019 Asian Championships and another bronze in the 2021 edition. Her amateur record stands at 16 wins and 10 losses. Although she’s on a three-bout losing streak, she sees professional boxing as an opportunity for reinvention.

“I had been thinking about going pro for a year or so but I wasn’t getting the right promoters. Thankfully, I have done enough to impress Roy and I couldn’t have asked for a better promotion and coach,” Simranjit told HT.

Her pro deal was brokered by Mandeep Jangra, who will be doubling up as her manager. Jangra silver medallist at the 2013 Asian Championships and 2014 Commonwealth Games. Since turning professional in 2021, Jangra has registered a 12-1-0 record and won the WBF super featherweight world title in 2024.

Impressed by Simranjit’s grit and fitness, Jangra introduced her to Roy Jones Jr. in Florida. Roy vetted her thoroughly for months -- putting her through training and sparring rounds -- before officially signing her on.

Simranjit was initially hesitant of making the switch but the commercial viability and potential financial success made her make the call.

“There is only so much one can earn and sustain with by being in the amateur circuit,” Simanjit said on why multiple Indian boxers are considering pro boxing. “I haven’t really closed the door on amateur boxing but I am focused on the training needed for pro boxing. I am aware that won’t be able to dedicate the time and preparation needed for national camps in the meanwhile.”

While she is expected to make her debut in a couple of months, Jangra said that a potential pro boxing event in India in collaboration with Roy is in the works for September.

“Simranjit has age and experience on her side,” Jangra said. “When I moved to Florida, I realized there are far too few Indian boxers in the professional circuit. It’s tough to succeed if you wait until after your Olympic chances are exhausted. By then, your physical prime has passed.”

He added, “I don’t want to be the only one doing this. I want an entire India contingent to build up here in the US. Simranjit has what it takes. She can last in those two-minute rounds and give the boxers a run for their money. She’s tough and she knows how to bounce back after being hit.”