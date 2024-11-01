Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Brazilian Grand Prix: Red Bull's Max Verstappen hit with five-place grid penalty

AP |
Nov 01, 2024 10:50 PM IST

The FIA confirmed the Max Verstappen decision on Friday. The Dutch driver clocked the 15th best time during the morning practice.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has received a five-place grid penalty at the Brazilian Grand Prix after he again decided to change his engine. His move could improve the chances of McLaren's Lando Norris in Sunday's race to reduce the Dutchman's 47-point lead in Formula 1.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen during practice.(REUTERS)
Red Bull's Max Verstappen during practice.(REUTERS)

The FIA confirmed the Verstappen decision on Friday. The Dutch driver clocked the 15th best time during the morning pracrtice, one second behind Norris, who was fastest.

Also Read | Explained: Formula 1's swearing row that has led to Max Verstappen threatening to quit the sport

In the afternoon, drivers will take part in the sprint race qualifying session. Drivers are allowed to use four engines throughout the season.

Verstappen served a 10-place grid penalty for exceeding his seasonal engine quota at July’s Belgian GP. That was his fifth of the season. The three-time F1 champion leads the overall standings with four races to go.

During his press conference on Thursday, Verstappen expressed doubts about whether he would change his engine for Brazil.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //