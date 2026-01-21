Brooks Koepka commits to hometown Cognizant Classic

Brooks Koepka's sudden return to the PGA Tour continues to benefit several of the tour's second-tier tournaments.

Koepka, who was reinstated by the tour earlier this month through a one-time Returning Player Program, has committed to the Cognizant Classic. Formerly known as the Honda Classic, the Cognizant will be played Feb. 2-March 1 at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Squeezed between a pair of signature events and followed by another signature event and The Players Championship, the Cognizant has struggled to attract marque names during the current tour calendar construction. However, the 35-year-old Koepka is not currently eligible for any of those events in 2026.

The West Palm Beach, Fla., native will play in his first PGA Tour event since 2022 at next week's Farmers Insurance Open. He will also play in the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale during Super Bowl week and has now added the Cognizant.

Koepka will be making his seventh start in the event, with his best finish to date a tie for second in 2019, one stroke behind winner Keith Mitchell.

"I'm looking forward to competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in front of so many fans who've supported me from the start," Koepka said in a statement. "I'm grateful for the chance to once again be part of my hometown event."

The five-time major champion will be joined at the event by fellow Jupiter, Fla., residents Shane Lowry and Sahith Theegala along with former Masters champion Adam Scott.

Joe Highsmith claimed his only PGA Tour victory to date with a score of 19-under par last year after making the cut on the number.

While not currently eligible for signature events, including those that offer sponsors exemptions, Koepka can play his way into them. He is also exempt into each of the four majors through at least 2027.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.