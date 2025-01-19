Bucks look to shift into higher gear vs. free-falling 76ers

The Milwaukee Bucks welcome the struggling Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night in the teams' first meeting since the season opener. HT Image

Sunday's contest will conclude a four-game homestand for Milwaukee. The Bucks prevailed in each of the first three games, including a 130-112 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

Milwaukee won that season opener, then lost seven of its next eight games before turning its season around with a 21-9 mark since. The Sixers, on the other hand, enter the contest 10 games under .500 and on a five-game losing streak.

Despite his team's uptick in offense as of late, Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers said after beating Toronto that he knows his squad can reach another level.

"I didn't particularly love how we played offense in the second half," Rivers said. "It's hard to tell a player you shot 52 percent and I'm not happy. I'm not disappointed, I just think we can play better."

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 35 points and Damian Lillard added 26, including 22 in the first half alone.

Philadelphia will be on short rest after it lost 115-102 to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night. The setback was the 76ers' eighth in their last 10 games.

Tyrese Maxey led the short-handed 76ers with 28 points while Kelly Oubre Jr. and Ricky Council IV each had 18.

The 76ers injury report is one that requires scrolling. Star Joel Embiid is out due to knee swelling and is expected to be re-evaluated in the next week. Paul George also missed Saturday's game due to a groin injury.

Guerschon Yabusele , Kyle Lowry , Caleb Martin also didn't play Saturday. Their statuses for Sunday are to be determined.

Rookie Jared McCain also was recently ruled out for the remainder of the season. There is not yet a clear timetable on the return of KJ Martin .

Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse said managing the team without former league MVP Embiid and his surrounding pieces has been tough.

"For the most part, I have to micro-focus for what's there, right?" he said. "And that's been a little bit of a puzzle when you know that one big piece of it is going to be gone. But it's been like the other pieces have been scattered so much. That's been difficult enough.

"But I think there's always been that part of me that's always thinking big picture. That's always in the back of your mind a little bit. But I think 90 percent of the time, I think about how in the hell are we going to win tomorrow night, right? What are we going to do tomorrow night? Who's going to be available, and how are we going to play and give ourselves a chance to win?"

Milwaukee's injury report is cleaner, with both AJ Green and Andre Jackson Jr. listed as questionable. MarJon Beauchamp and Khris Middleton are listed as probable.

Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee with 31.4 points and 11.9 rebounds per game this season. Lillard is averaging club-best totals in assists and steals .

Maxey leads Philadelphia with 26.1 points, 5.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game. Andre Drummond is averaging a team-leading 7.7 rebounds.

Milwaukee has dominated this series as of late, winning five in a row over Philadelphia.

Lillard led the Bucks with 30 points and Antetokounmpo scored 25 in the Bucks' 124-109 win on Oct. 23. Maxey led the 76ers with 25 points.

