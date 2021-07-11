Bucks search for their first win as Suns look to go one step closer

The Milwaukee Bucks’ 47-year wait to enter the NBA Finals ended this season. But if they want to achieve what they haven’t in 50 years, to win the Championship, they will need to register their first win in an NBA Finals since May 10, 1974.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has led this team all year and is aware of the historic stakes of this series. He is excited to bring Finals basketball back to the city of Milwaukee, “It's going to be fun. We know playing in the NBA Finals in front of the fans that have supported us all year long, and it's been (almost) 50 years since we played one here in Milwaukee.”

The Bucks have a 7-1 record at home in postseason. And they would look to maintain that as the series arrives to the Cream City. But coming to the Fiserv Forum is a Suns team that was 24-12 on road in the regular season and has gone 6-2 in the postseason.

The Suns have a cushion of two wins. But the challenge of going on the road is something that Chris Paul and his band of young boys will keep in mind. Paul isn’t ready taking comfort in a 2-0 lead, especially as Game 3 is in Milwaukee, “For us, the biggest game of the year is tomorrow. It's a must-win game for us,” said. Paul. “We know that they're home, they're more comfortable, they will be in front of their fans but have got to be us and we have got to be the hungrier team.”

The Bucks will be hoping for their stars to align. Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday will have to supplement Antetokounmpo and his production if they have to overcome the Suns’ team-oriented play. Perhaps the home crowd will be the nitro boost Bucks need to race away in the game.

No team in the NBA has overcome a 3-0 deficit, so the Bucks are already playing with their season on the line against a Suns team that closed out all three of its series in the NBA Playoffs in its opponent’s building.

