Cabinet approves 2030 CWG bid

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved India’s bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. File image of an aerial view of Sardar Patel Stadium, in Motera, in Ahmedabad -- it is expected to be one of the venues if India host the Commonwealth Games 2030. (PTI)

“The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi approved the proposal of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports for submission of bid for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2030. It also gave its approval to sign the Host Collaboration Agreement (HCA) along with the required Guarantees from concerned Ministries, Departments and Authorities and sanction of required grant-in-aid to Gujarat Government, in case the bid gets accepted,” according to a government statement on the decision.

It said Ahmedabad is an ideal host city offering world class stadiums, cutting-edge training facilities and a passionate sporting culture. “The Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest stadium in the world, has already demonstrated its capability by successfully hosting the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final.”

India hosted the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi. The bid for 2030 CWG is also seen as a build up towards the 2036 Olympics that India is keen to host and is involved in a “continuous dialogue” process with the International Olympic Committee.

Athletes from 72 countries are expected to participate in the CWG, besides contingent members, technical delegates, officials, tourists, etc.. It will benefit local businesses and generate revenue, the government said.

It said hosting CWG in India would leave a “lasting impact, boost tourism, create jobs and inspire millions of young athletes... it will inspire a new generation of athletes to enter into sports as a career option and encourage greater participation in sports at all levels.”

The CWG itself has seen tough times. Victoria pulled out as the 2026 hosts citing budget constraints, leaving the Games in doubt. Glasgow will host a curtailed CWG next year with the number of sports cut to 10 and the games federation providing some financial help.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has said it will back a full-fledged sports programme returning for the 2030 CWG if the country hosts.

India will have to submit the bid by August 31. Commonwealth Sport will decide the hosts at its general assembly at Glasgow in November last week. Its officials have already made a few visits to Ahmedabad. Earlier this month, Canada’s Alberta province dropped its bid for the 2030 Games due to high costs, leaving India as strong contender to get it.