Candidates tournament 2024: Praggnanandhaa-Alireza Firouzja play out explosive draw

Seven out of eight games in round 1 of the Candidates ended in draws in Toronto, Canada. Former women’s world champion Tan Zhongyi ended up scoring the only win of the day against last year’s women’s Candidates winner and fellow Chinese, Lei Tingjie, to grab sole lead. R Praggnanandhaa (right) and Alireza Firouzja in action(Michal Waluzsa/Fide)

In the Candidates – that decides the World Championship challenger – the first round typically can start slow, with players settling in and getting into the rhythm of a long and difficult tournament. All the Indians got home safe but the draws weren’t devoid of moments of beauty, peril and struggle. Playing with the White pieces, Alireza Firouzja appeared to have arrived at the board with some great preparation and took some risks with the curious structure he took on. The French-Iranian Grandmaster had his battles with the clock and was left with under five minutes for 11 moves to make time control.

It did appear as if Black’s pieces were constricted and White’s pieces were aiming at the Black King. Faced with the danger of checkmate on the e-file, Black cut off the route by bringing its knight (32..Ne5) into the line of attack and went on to deliver the perpetual check. Both players hung back at the board for an animated post-mortem after the nervy draw.

The all-Indian opener between D Gukesh and Vidit Gujrathi – who has been handed two blacks in a row – finished in a draw by three-fold repetition.

In the battle between the tournament favourites and top two seeds, Fabiano Caruana seemed disappointed to have let slip a good opportunity against Hikaru Nakamura. Hikaru, perhaps came off the game as the happier guy, extending his unbeaten classical streak to 47 games.

The lowest seed in the tournament, Azerbaijani Nijat Abasov – who tore his ACL during a football match and is playing the tournament in a knee brace – managed to have a good start and played out a draw with the two-time World Championship challenger, Ian Nepomniachtchi

In the women’s section, India’s Vaishali R who’s making her debut in the tournament, waded into a bit of a time scramble but managed to hold her own against senior compatriot Koneru Humpy, in an equal bishop and knight endgame.

Round 1 results:

Open

Fabiano Caruana ½ Hikaru Nakamura

Nijat Abasov ½ Ian Nepomniachtchi

Alireza Firouzja ½ R Praggnanandhaa

D Gukesh ½ Vidit Gujrathi

Women

Alexsandra Goryachkina ½ Kateryna Lagno

Anna Muzychuk ½ Nurgyul Salimova

Lei Tingjie 0-1 Tan Zhongyi

Vaishali R ½ Koneru Humpy

Round 2 pairings:

Open

Hikaru Nakamura vs Vidit Gujrathi

R Praggnanandhaa vs D Gukesh

Ian Nepomniachtchi vs Alireza Firouzja

Fabiano Caruana vs Nijat Abasov

Women

Kateryna Lagno vs Koneru Humpy

Tan Zhongyi vs Vaishali R

Nurgyul Salimova vs Lei Tingjie

Aleksandra Goryachkina vs Anna Muzychuk

Where to watch: Fide YouTube channel

Time: April 5, 14:30 local time in Toronto (April 6 midnight IST)