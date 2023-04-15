CCI Classic Invitation Billiards: Pankaj Advani survives scare

Pankaj Advani survived a scare from Loukic Pathare to emerge victorious in a Group A clash of the CCI Classic Invitation Billiards (time format) Championship. Peter Gilchrist and Rob Hall also won their respective opening group matches. Dhgvaj Haria beat Sumer Mago for his second successive win in Group G. Pankaj Advani(HT_PRINT)

Results:

Group A: Pankaj Advani bt Loukic Pathare 627[113, 130, 276]-499[136, 156].

Group B: Peter Gilchrist (Singapore) bt Rishabh Kumar (1042[149, 100, 206, 75, 171, 118]-305; Ashok Shandilya bt K. Venkatesh 608[108,156]-285.

Group C: Rob Hall (United Kingdom) bt Kanishk Jhanjaria 1250[261, 65, 86, 87, 309, 82, 159]-160; Rob Hall bt V. Subramaniam 735[99, 160]-431[98, 162]; V. Subramaniam bt Rayaan Razmi 458[223]-346[122].

Group D: Aditya Agrawal bt Sunil Jain 567-376.

Group E: Rupesh Shah bt Arun Agrawal 761[129, 125, 249]-311; Arun Agrawal bt Devendra Joshi 583[61,101]-370.

Group-G: Ketan bt Mahesh Jagdale 609[99, 145]-444.

Group H: Rohan Jambasuria bt Vishal Madan 536-404(116); Sourav Kothari bt Mehul Sutaria 641-297.

Mumbai Football Association League: Arif Shaikh nets winner for Ambernath United-Atlanta FC

Arif Shaikh scored the winner as Ambernath United-Atlanta FC beat former champions Air India in a Nadkarni Cup 2023 semi-final match organised by the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra. Earlier, Ajinkya Birajdar, Marc D’Souza and John Coutinho were on the mark as Mumbai Customs handed HDFC Bank a 3-0 loss.

In a RF Development League match, goals from Athar Ansari, Warner Samson and Kaushal Kantak helped Iron Born FC beat Kenkre FC 3-1 win.

Results:

Elite (Corporate) Div: Mumbai Customs 3 (Ajinkya Birajdar, Marc D’Souza, John Coutinho) beat HDFC Bank 0.

Nadkarni Cup (semi-finals): Ambernath United – Atlanta FC 1 (Arif Shaikh) beat Air India 0.

RF Development League: Iron Born FC 3 (Athar Ansari, Warner Samson, Kaushal Kantak) beat Kenkre FC 1 (OG-Yash Sankhe).

WCG rink hockey: Ave Maria SC drub Hockey Navi Mumbai 7-1

Ave Maria Sports Club stormed past Hockey Navi Mumbai with a 7-1 win in a Men’s Open quarter-final match of the 42nd Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana rink hockey tournament. Tushar Khandekar, Satish M. and Savio Nayak scored two goals each while Keith Mathews contributed one for Ave Maria. Elsewere, Aamid Khan netted a brace as UBI Boys beat Central Railway 4-1 to reach the semis.

In a Women’s Open quarter-final match, Western Railway rode on a Manisha C. hat-trick to edge out Mansi Foundation 7-6.

Results:

Women Open (quarter-finals): Western Railway 7 (Manisha C. 3, Anupa Barla 2, Vatika Rawat, Prabla Kaur) beat Mansi Foundation 6 (Raju Ranwa 3, Akansha Singh 2, Sumita H.).

Men's Open (quarter-finals): Mumbai Customs Red 2 (Jayesh Jadhav, Iktidar Ishrat) beat Union Bank of India 1 (Vinod Saini); Ave Maria 7 (Tushar Khandekar 2, Satish M. 2, Savio Nayak 2, Keith Mathews) beat Hockey Navi Mumbai 1 (Monesh N.); UBI Boys 4 (Aamid Khan 2, Mohit S., Md Sathwik) beat Central Railway 1 (Md Nizamuddin); CTC Blue 4 (Taleb Shah, Manpreet Singh, Devinder Walmiki, Akshay Awhad) beat Bombay Republicans SC 3 (Shreekrishna Shree 2, Raj Solanki).

Otters Club Open Swimming Championships: Kabir, Nishtaa shine

Khar Gymkhana’s Kabir Khubchandani and Forest Club’s Nishtaa Shetty impressed in their respective boys and girls under-11 categories during the 36th Otters Club Open Swimming Championships, Both Kabir and Nishtaa topped in the 50m back stroke, 50m breast stroke, 50m butterfly, 50m free style and 100m as well as 200m individual medley events. However, the day’s only record was set by the Otters boys who bettered the 4x50m free style relay by clocking 02:08.19.