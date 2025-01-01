'Chess body is being controlled by a single player...': Magnus Carlsen attacked in unfiltered 'money and power' rant

After Magnus Carlsen and Ian Nepomniachtchi made the unprecedented decision to share the World Blitz title at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championship, American grandmaster Hans Niemann unleashed an explosive tirade on social media, accusing FIDE, the global governing body of chess, of bending to the will of the players. Niemann, who has been embroiled in controversy before, voiced his anger with sharp criticism of both Carlsen and FIDE. Magnus Carlsen(HT_PRINT)

“The chess world is officially a joke. THIS HAS NEVER BEEN DONE IN HISTORY. I can’t believe that the official body of chess is being controlled by a singular player FOR THE 2ND TIME THIS WEEK. THERE CAN ONLY BE ONE WORLD CHAMPION!” Niemann posted on X, condemning the shared title as an unacceptable break from tradition.

Niemann, who has clashed with Carlsen in the past after being accused of cheating by the world No. 1 – an accusation that led to a high-profile lawsuit – was particularly vocal about the power dynamics at play. He labeled Carlsen as “judge, jury and executioner,” referencing the control he believed the Norwegian wielded over chess decisions.

The American grandmaster didn’t hold back, adding, “There’s one world champion. It’s not a title that you can just ‘SHARE.’”

For Niemann, the decision to allow two players to share the prestigious title undermined the very concept of competition. He further criticized FIDE, suggesting that the governing body had allowed “money and power [to] corrupt absolutely.”

Niemann also highlighted the inconsistency within FIDE’s handling of recent situations, from forfeiting Carlsen’s games to creating new rules seemingly tailored to one player’s interests: “FIDE goes from forfeiting Carlsen to creating an entirely new rule. Seems like the regulatory body of chess has no intention of being unbiased. They seem to only care about what one player thinks.”

In his parting words, Niemann vowed to work harder for a fair shot at the title next year: “I’ll be working my heart out to make it to the final next year to ensure that no ‘CHAMPIONSHIPS’ are arbitrarily ‘SHARED’. Onwards.”