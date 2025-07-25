Chess: Eyes on the crown

New Delhi: History has already been made. Never before has the final of the FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup had two players from India. But for one of these players, it promises to get even better. Nineteen-year-old Divya Deshmukh will be up against compatriot Koneru Humpy in the summit clash. (FIDE)

For now, with the crown in sight, world No.5 Koneru Humpy and world No.18 Divya Deshmukh share one dream but there is much that separates the two.

The differences begin with their age — Humpy, at 38, is twice the age of the 19-year-old Deshmukh. In fact, at the age of 15, the former had become India’s first woman to attain the GM title in 2002 — three years before Deshmukh was born.

Not that it matters as much as current form but experience will certainly be a factor in the final and the veteran calm of Humpy may be crucial.

Before every game, Humpy takes her seat at the table and closes her eyes in a meditative pose. There is a video of Lei Tingjie trying her best not to disturb the Indian before Game 1 of the semi-final — it was part funny and part a window into how the reigning world rapid champion operates in a different space.

On the other hand, Deshmukh was a bundle of nerves in the semi-final against Tan Zhongyi but importantly, she managed to pull through when it mattered most. The game had blunders and missed opportunities but the one who made the last mistake lost. Deshmukh beat GM Harika Dronavalli (Round 5) and GM Zhu Jiner (round 4) in tie-breakers and that clearly is a plus in the fighting spirit column.

While Humpy’s all-round solidity is the bedrock of her success in classical chess, Deshmukh prefers to take the attacking approach. She doesn’t shy away from taking risks and in that sense, it will be a clash of styles that will pit cold calculation against fearless aggression.

Given that the final is expected to be a gruelling, long-winded affair, the extra day’s rest that Deshhmukh earned after winning her semi-final in the classical section itself could be important.

India rising

Humpy is to Indian women’s chess what Viswanathan Anand is to Indian chess in general. She became the youngest woman in the world to become a GM back in 2002 (breaking Judit Polgar’s record) and is still the top-ranked Indian player at world No.5. But for a long time, she was the sole force.

India would go to events such as the Olympiad not as contenders but as mere participants. A new generation of players, from Vaishali R to Deshmukh herself, are changing that now. They grew up watching Humpy and now they want to beat her.

This, too, will be a challenge that will excite Deshmukh. Any young star worth her salt will want to take down a legend for that is what sets down on the path to big things.

The Nagpur teen has shown that she can be a dangerous player when on a hot streak — as she is right now. At that point, she tends to take rankings and reputations out of the picture.

In 2023, she won the Asian continental women’s title and despite coming in as a last-minute replacement and being the lowest seed, took the top position in the Tata Steel women’s rapid section ahead of women’s reigning world champion Ju Wenjun. In 2024, she won the world U-20 girls chess championship, staying unbeaten and taking sole first place with 10/11 points.

But Humpy’s resurgence is not one to be scoffed at either. After struggling for most of 2024, she finished the year with the World Rapid title and hasn’t looked back since. A legend rediscovering her love for the game is a compelling story in its own right.

There will also be the added incentive for Deshmukh — she will get the GM title directly if she wins the title. India currently has only three female Grandmasters — Humpy, Harika and Vaishali.

At so many levels, this will be a battle of contrasts and watching it play out will be a moment to remember — for the players and for India.