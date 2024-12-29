Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chess legend, who accused Gukesh of cheating, makes similar claims on World No. 3 Nakamura: ‘Playing without…’

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 29, 2024 01:49 PM IST

In the past, Vladimir Kramnik has also accused D Gukesh and Indian grandmaster Nihal Sarin of cheating, but hasn’t been able to prove his statements.

Vladimir Kramnik, a former teacher of D Gukesh, is known for his outspoken personality in online chess forums and social media. The chess legend is known for getting angry after losing games and then reporting or blocking his opponents without any evidence. In the past, Kramnik has also accused Gukesh and Indian grandmaster Nihal Sarin of cheating, but hasn’t been able to prove his statements.

Vladimir Kramnik is known for his long history with Hikaru Nakamura and has also accused D Gukesh of cheating in the past.
Vladimir Kramnik is known for his long history with Hikaru Nakamura and has also accused D Gukesh of cheating in the past.

Kramnik has a long history with World No. 3 Hikaru Nakamura. It all starts from a match when a young Nakamura defeated Kramnik, and the former didn’t receive a good reaction from the latter. Kramnik has also accused Nakamura of cheating in his online chess.com games, which has been vehemently denied by the platform and Nakamura.

Also Read: D Gukesh’s ex-teacher predicts another Carlsen-type controversy in indirect dig at American grandmaster: ‘The 2nd act’

Chess.com even used a statistics professor to make a report and analyse Nakamura’s online games, and it was revealed that he never cheated. Kramnik had a different take on the report, and criticised it.

Nakamura was in poor form at the World Rapid Championships, which was won by Grandmaster Volodar Murzin, who also became the second-youngest rapid world champion in history.

Taking to X, Kramnik took a dig at Nakamura’s performance and subtly compared it with his online winning streaks. “Uh, playing without magic home chair, it hurts”, Kramnik wrote, in reference to Nakamura live streaming his online chess.com matches. He also shared a photo of Nakamura’s performance.

“Even though there must be a bar in the playing hall as well,” he added.

In another post, he wrote, “The hall of fame performances from major @chesscom and most of titled tiesdays “heroes we deserve” Page 1.”

Nakamura is a five-time US Chess Champion and the defending World Fischer Random Chess Champion. At the age of 15, he achieved the title of grandmaster which made him the youngest American at the time to do so. The 37-year-old has a peak rating of 2816, which makes him the tenth-highest-rater player in history.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On