Search
Fri, Dec 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chicago Cubs finalize $4.5 million, 1-year contract with left-hander reliever Caleb Thielbar

AP |
Published on: Dec 19, 2025 03:32 am IST
Chicago Cubs finalize $4.5 million, 1-year contract with left-hander reliever Caleb Thielbar
Chicago Cubs finalize $4.5 million, 1-year contract with left-hander reliever Caleb Thielbar

Chicago Cubs finalize $4.5 million, 1-year contract with left-hander reliever Caleb Thielbar

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have retained a key reliever, finalizing a $4.5 million, one-year contract with Caleb Thielbar.

Thielbar gets a $4 million salary next year as part of the deal announced Wednesday. The agreement includes a $6 million mutual option for 2027 with a $500,000 buyout.

He can earn an additional $750,000 in performances for games pitched: $125,000 each for 50 and 55, and $250,000 apiece for 60 and 65.

Thielbar, who turns 39 in January, went 3-4 with a 2.64 ERA in 67 appearances in his first season with Chicago. He held lefty batters to a .161 batting average and a .486 OPS.

Thielbar's return puts another left-hander in Chicago's bullpen after Hoby Milner agreed to a $3.75 million, one-year contract this month. Right-handed reliever Phil Maton finalized a $14.5 million, two-year contract with the Cubs on Nov. 25.

Chicago is looking for a return trip to the postseason after it made the playoffs this year for the first time since 2020. Brad Keller and Drew Pomeranz — two key relievers for the Cubs — departed in free agency.

Thielbar spent his first eight seasons with the Minnesota Twins. He went 2-4 with a 5.32 ERA and three saves in 59 games in 2024.

The Minnesota native was selected by Milwaukee in the 18th round of the 2009 amateur draft. He is 26-16 with a 3.26 ERA in 414 career appearances, all in relief.

MLB: /MLB

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Chicago Cubs finalize $4.5 million, 1-year contract with left-hander reliever Caleb Thielbar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On