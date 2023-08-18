Chopra primed for another fling at being world champ

Even after winning silver at last year’s World Championships in Oregon, Neeraj Chopra had not sounded happy. That’s because the Olympic champion aspires for nothing less than being a world champion. A year has passed since that day in Hayward Field when Chopra, after struggling with his initial throws, made a sensational comeback and make history for India. He has since vowed to return stronger. India's Neeraj Chopra in action.(AFP)

That time has arrived. Budapest 23 will provide him the opportunity to have another go at the world title. Chopra has competed in only two tournaments this year, keeping himself fresh and hungry for the major. In both Diamond League meets he finished first. In Doha, his opening throw of 88.67m was good enough for victory and in Lausanne, it was with his fifth (87.66m) that he conquered the field.

The second tournament in particular was a test of fitness and temperament as Chopra had been sidelined with a muscle strain for seven weeks missing a couple of events. In cold conditions in Lausanne and with the injury playing on his mind, Chopra had initially found it difficult to go full pelt.

After Lausanne (June 30), Chopra and his coach Klaus Bartonietz decided they needed to put more hours in training for the world championships and Asian Games, both bunched in August-September.

"I felt that I want to go to the world championships fully fit -- physically and mentally -- so that I can put all my effort there," Chopra had said. “I want to approach the worlds with a fresh mind. I think I have to work on my fitness in case I need to push myself more in Budapest.”

That thought crossed his mind because of an incident in Oregon. Going all out to chase the 90m throw of Anderson Peters, Chopra pulled his groin on his fourth attempt. “The mind was telling me, ‘you can do it,’ but physically I was not there. When you have to put all your effort, every muscle should help you towards a good throw,” Chopra said revisiting last year’s worlds.

Chopra hopes it will come together in Budapest. What sets him apart is the assessment of his body and finding a way to adapt to different conditions. Be it windy Oregon or cold Lausanne, Chopra knew what he needed to do.

"For me, the most important thing is to be mentally prepared for the challenge (in Budapest). I don't have any distance or medal target in my mind, but it’s important that when I go out there, I don’t want to have any fear of injury on my mind and can give it my best shot. If that happens, I know I do better than before,” Chopra said in an interview to the broadcasters.

The challengers

Jakub Vadlejch is in irrepressible form. He is as hungry as Chopra to get a world title in his grasp. In Tokyo, he was second behind Chopra and last year at the worlds, he bagged bronze. This season, Vadlejch has stepped up big time. The Czech Republic athlete has the season's best throw --89.51m -- and has consistently gone beyond 86m.

Then there is Julain Weber whose personal best this season is 88.72m. Vadlejch and Weber have been going after each other all season. And you can never write off world champion Peters whose best this year is 85.88 in Doha. The good news? Chopra got the better of both in Doha.

But Peters can up his game in major events. In Oregon, he killed the field with three 90-plus throws. He opened with 90.21. The rest of the field, including Chopra, was simply chasing Peters. There has been no 90m throw this season and chances are high that it will come in Budapest.

If that happens, Chopra would know what to do: summon his mind and body and let his javelin go to where it has never gone.

Two more from India

For the second consecutive world championships there will be three Indians in javelin. Chopra will have DP Manu and Kishore Jena for company, both having qualified through the world rankings. Jena was having an issue with visa but on Friday, the Hungary embassy cleared him to travel. Chopra had posted on social media requesting authorities to help Jena get his visa.

"I faced an issue with my (Hungarian) visa for the World Athletics Championships. However, the problem has been resolved now," said Jena in a video posted by Sports Authority of India.

Jena is the second best Indian this season, his throw of 84.38m places him 13th in the world. Manu won silver at the Asian Athletics Championships last month (81.01m). His personal best is 84.35m.

Manu and Jena are scheduled to travel on Monday. The qualification of javelin competition is on August 25 and final on August 27.

