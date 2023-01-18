CK Nayudu Trophy: Dafedar’s 5-for helps Mumbai enforce follow-on on Saurashtra

Khizar Dafedar took five for 36 as Mumbai bowled out Saurashtra for 151 and enforced the follow-on on Day Three of their Group D Under-25 Col CK Nayudu Trophy match at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Tuesday.

Following on, Saurashtra fared better and were 242 for three at stumps in the second innings, still trailing Mumbai by 151. Mumbai had posted 543 in their first innings.

Brief scores: Mumbai 543 vs Saurashtra 151 (Vishvarajsinh Jadeja 31; Khizar Dafedar 5/36, Atharva Ankolekar 2/22, Sylvester D'Souza 2/50) & 242/3 in 67 overs (Vishvarajsinh Jadeja 94, HS Kotak 69*, Tarang Gohel 62).

MCA appoints More as interim chairman

Sunil More was appointed as the interim chairman of the senior selection committee by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Tuesday.

More, who was member of the committee, was promoted after the former chairman Salil Ankola was named in the national selection panel by the BCCI last week. More played for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy in the 1990s and in 25 matches scored 1,503 runs at an average of 44.20 with the help of five centuries.

Times Shield: Patel, Vekariya help Teleperformance post 320/7

Centuries by Kathan Patel (116, 172b; 18x4, 1x6) and Siddharth Vekariya (112, 182b; 12x4, 2x6) helped Teleperformance DIBS reach 320 for seven against Nanavati Hospital on Day One of their Times Shield B Division quarter-final at the Karnatak SA ground on Tuesday.

In another match, Kuldeep Gehi also crossed the triple figure mark as Repro India Ltd ended Day one at 258 for seven against DTDC Express Ltd.

Brief scores (quarter-finals): Repro India Ltd 258/7 in 46 overs (Kuldeep Gehi 134, Aryan Patni 61, Vishwajit Jagdale 43; Saksham Parashay 4/52) vs DTDC Express Ltd; Route Mobile Ltd 217/4 in 75 overs (Aaditya Srivastava 40, Saeed Shaikh 66*, Aayush Vartak 78) vs Western Railway Sports Association ‘B’; Nirlon Sports Club 116/3 in 20 overs (Agni Chopra 64*, Nachiket Palande 3/50) vs CGST & CEX, Mumbai Zone; Teleperformance DIBS 320/7 in 77.4 overs (Karan Shah 42, Kathan Patel 116, Siddharth Vekariya 112; Aashay Dube 3/84) vs Dr Balabhai Nanavati Hospital

Local football promoter Karkera no more

Surendra Karkera, who took a keen interest in promoting football at the grassroot level, passed away following a cardiac arrest on Tuesday at his residence in Borivli. Karkera, 71, is survived by his wife Beena and son Vishal.

Karkera, who represented The Central Bank of India, had founded the Bipin Football Academy in 1988 in memory of his son Bipin. Under the academy banner, Karkera conducted free coaching camps for boys and girls thrice a year during school vacations at various centres in Mumbai city and the suburbs. Several players from Bipin's camps have gone on to play for established clubs in Mumbai and across the country. Former India striker Steven Dias, who graduated from the Bipin Academy, was the chief coach during the academy’s camp at Dahisar.

Recently Mumbai Football Association presented Karkera with the Lifetime Achievement award for his invaluable contribution to football.

MFA League: Makandar, Nair star for JMJ Sports Club

Ashrafali Makandar and Sumesh Nair scored a goal each to steer JMJ Sports Club to a comfortable 2-0 win against Iron Born FC in an Elite Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra, on Tuesday.

Makandar opened the scoring in the 24th minute and Nair doubled the lead in the 86th minute.

Results: Elite Div: JMJ Sports Club 2 (Ashrafali Makandar, Sumesh Nair) beat Iron Born FC 0; Second Div: Ruffians FC ‘A’ 3 (Anish Bhabhda, Denzil Colaco, Saad Shaikh) beat Bhavesh SF 1 (Sahil Patel); SC Chincholi 2 (Atharva Khopkar 2) drew with Rudra YSS 2 (Rohan Chikale, Rohan Bhandari)

Vichare bowls Oxford CA to thumping win

Shlok Vichare took five for 16 as Oxford Cricket Academy beat Bhosale Cricket Academy by 87 runs in the JSF MCC Talent Search under-14 league at the Oval Maidan on Tuesday.

Brief scores: Oxford CA 214 (Shubham Palai 46, Shardul Khanolkar 43, Neel Koli 37; Vedant Nirmal 6/39, Shaurya Kanse 2/22) bt Bhosale CA 126 (Shlok Vichare 5/16, Vedant Dhuri 2/24)

CCI Snooker Classic: Khandwala overcomes Kirtane

Raj Khandwala beat Gautam Kirtane 3-1 (69-28, 56-8, 30-48, 62-22) in a second round qualifying match of the CCI Snooker Classic.

Results: Nikhil Saigal bt Bakirao Pachare 3-0 (58-17, 51-12, 59-40); Aakshay Wadkar bt Hasanain Vakil 3-1 (21-55, 64-22, 56-5, 55-1); Sundeep Gulrjani bt Cyrus Aga 3-0 (50-42, 44-36, 58-18); Raj Khandwala bt Gautam Kirtane 3-1 (69(42)-28, 56-8, 30-48, 62(39)-22); Pratyush Somayajula bt Kushal Gaglani 3-0 (62-49, 54-30, 71-28); Rahul Bisht bt Anil Sagar 3-1 (80-49, 51-40, 53-60, 53-36); Ajinkya Yelve bt Mithun Merchant 3-0 (38-26, 56-21, 55-19).