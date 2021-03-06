Concerned about all sportsmen, but Olympic-bound athletes to get vaccinated first: Rijiju
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Saturday once again echoed the sentiments that Tokyo Olympics-bound athletes will be given priority for the coronavirus vaccine followed by other athletes.
"We will take care of our elite athletes thereafter all the junior athletes will be taken care of. But the focus is on Tokyo Olympics-bound athletes, they will be given priority because safety is utmost important. If any player gets infected at this point in time it will really spoil their chances of competing in the Olympics because if you are infected then you have to follow the quarantine and take medication then your dream is over so that's why the athletes welfare is our priority," Rijiju told ANI.
Earlier, Rijiju had said that Tokyo Olympic-bound athletes will get the coronavirus jab after the vaccination of the COVID warriors.
"When the vaccination starts for others -- after Covid warriors -- we want to give it to our players first especially the Olympic-bound athletes. First of all, we have to ensure that Covid warriors get the vaccine because they are the ones who protect society. Then the next turn will come to the athletes, we come at the last. Our athletes are in the forefront," Rijiju had said.
When asked whether BCCI communicated for the vaccination, the minister said, "We are talking about all the sports and all the players but Olympic players will remain our priority because that's time-bound communication we have with every sports federation I can not just talk about one federation. Every federation is part of the fraternity and we are concerned about all the players. We have to abide by all the methodology being adopted by the health ministry."
Rijiju further spoke about Sunday's Delhi marathon and said, "This marathon is special because it's Olympic qualifier also players will set their own timing standards. It is basically the Olympic test tomorrow, runners are very confident and I hope that they will perform well." (ANI)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Olympic-bound athletes to get vaccinated first: Rijiju
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Para athlete Vinod Kumar tests COVID positive, shifted to Bengaluru hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vikas, Manish among six Indian male boxers in final of Boxam International
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Miracle on Ice' star Mark Pavelich dies at treatment home
- Officials in Anoka County, Minnesota, confirmed Friday that Pavelich died at the Eagle's Healing Nest in Sauk Centre, Minnesota, on Thursday morning. The cause and manner of death are still pending.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EXCLUSIVE | Islam Makhachev recalls 'hard sparring' with Khabib Nurmagomedov
- Makhachev has an impressive record of 18 wins and only one loss and is a former teammate of retired lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Professional boxing to get a pro touch for the first time
- ‘India Unleashed’, an event sanctioned by the Indian Boxing Commission (IBC), Goraya wants to rope in changes with USA styled boxing format and help ring in the changes for professional boxing in India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Simranjit, Jasmine in final; Mary Kom settles for bronze in Boxam International
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Athletics coach Nikolai Snesarev found dead at NIS Patiala hostel room
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian women's trap team settles for silver in ISSF World Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vikas, Manish in semis; Panghal bows out of Boxam International
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sharath Kamal loses in pre-quarters, India's campaign over at WTT Contender Doha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
My sister-in-law was my biggest inspiration: Rahul Chaudhari
- With the advent of the Pro Kabaddi League in 2014, the indigenous sport has witnessed a major transition – from one that was closely followed in rural areas to a topic that was discussed over dinner in metro cities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Detectives look at SUV's 'black box' from Tiger Woods crash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mary Kom enters semis of Spanish tourney; assured of medal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WTT Contender Doha: Sharath off to a flying start; Sathiyan bows out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox