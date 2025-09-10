Search
Wed, Sept 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Cycling-Riders threaten to quit Vuelta if more protests disrupt race

Reuters |
Published on: Sept 10, 2025 06:14 pm IST

CYCLNG-VUELTA/:Cycling-Riders threaten to quit Vuelta if more protests disrupt race

PARIS, Sept 10 - Vuelta a Espana riders voted to neutralise Wednesday's stage 17 if protests disrupt the stage rather than race to an "undefined finish line" which has been a feature in stages disrupted by pro-Palestine supporters on the Grand Tour this year.

Cycling-Riders threaten to quit Vuelta if more protests disrupt race
Cycling-Riders threaten to quit Vuelta if more protests disrupt race

They could even quit the race altogether, a riders' union senior official said on Wednesday.

After a group of protesters holding Palestinian flags stopped the Israel-Premier Tech team in the stage five team time trial, more stages including stage 16 ended before the scheduled finish due to protests.

Tuesday's stage 16 ended eight kilometres before the scheduled finish at Castro de Herville after a large group of protesters, waving Palestinian flags, had completely blocked the road on the ascent to the line.

"The riders voted by a majority to stop in case of a new problem. They will then decide whether to continue or to end the event," CPA vice president Pascal Chanteur told Reuters.

"We decided that if there is an incident that we would try to neutralise the race and then that would be it, because in the end racing to an undefined finish line is not really fair sport," Bahrain Victorious rider Jack Haig told reporters.

"Unfortunately we're being caught in the middle of something that maybe doesn't even really involve us. At the moment we are kind of just the pawns in a very large chess game that unfortunately is affecting us."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Cycling-Riders threaten to quit Vuelta if more protests disrupt race
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On