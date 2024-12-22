Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

D Gukesh’s father names Indian Grandmaster for ‘big role’ in World Chess C’ship win: 'He invited to his home after...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 22, 2024 07:30 PM IST

D Gukesh's father had special praise for a senior Indian Grandmaster and hailed him for playing a ‘big role’ in his son's World C'ship victory in Singapore.

D Gukesh is now a name synonymous with India, after the 18-year-old scripted history by becoming the youngest-ever world chess champion. The Indian Grandmaster defeated defending champion Ding Liren at the World Chess Championship in Singapore recently, qualifying for the showdown after winning the Candidates Tournament.

World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju during a felicitation ceremony.(PTI)
World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju during a felicitation ceremony.(PTI)

The match entered the decisive fourteenth game, and it looked like it was going according to Liren’s plan as the Chinese Grandmaster tried to force out a tie-breaker. But a massive blunder in the 55th move saw him resign and concede to Gukesh in a famous defeat.

Also Read: Another indirect dig thrown at D Gukesh? Chess legend echoes Carlsen’s criticism: ‘Don’t want to see weaker players…’

Which senior Indian Grandmaster played a ‘big role’ in D Gukesh's World Championship victory?

Speaking to ChessBase India, Gukesh’s father Rajnikanth gave credit to a senior Indian Grandmaster for playing a ‘big role’ in his son’s growth, and it wasn’t Viswanathan Anand.

Harikrishna is a 38-year-old Grandmaster from Andhra Pradesh, and achieved a peak world ranking of 10 in 2016, and a peak ELO rating of 2770 in 2016.

Gukesh’s father said, “Gukesh and Hari worked together for a week in 2022 and then Gukesh kept up his upward trajectory by winning the Gijon Open, crossing 2700 Elo in Biel and then the Chennai Olympiad 2022 performance when he won the individual gold and team bronze.”

“Hari was kind enough to invite Gukesh to his home after he crossed 2650. He had mentioned that he was impressed with Gukesh’s game. I believe that one week of intense camp at Hari’s place played a big role in Gukesh’s growth back then. He then helped him at the Candidates and also for the World Championship Match and I am very thankful for his efforts and guidance,” he added.

Gukesh’s win sent social media into meltdown as former and current players lauded him. But he also got a mixed reaction from some, including Magnus Carlsen. Carlsen has already publicly denied the idea of challenging Gukesh for the World C’ship title. The pair are set to face each other in February in the Freestyle Chess Grandslam, and also in Norway later.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On