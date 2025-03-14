D Gukesh snubbed as world-famous Indian chess coach names next ‘Viswanathan Anand’ in huge claim: ‘Self-doubt was his…’

Aravindh Chithambaram has become the most recent Indian Grandmaster put in the spotlight, after his sensational victory at the Prague Chess Masters 2025. Chithambaram is currently in third position at the FIDE Circuit 2025, behind leader Ding Liren and second-placed R Praggnanandhaa. The winner of the FIDE Circuit 2025 becomes a direct qualifier for the Candidates in 2026. India leading chess coach names India's next Viswanathan Anand, and it wasn't D Gukesh.(Instagram/AP)

Chithambaram has also had a massive leap in the live chess rankings, climbing eight positions higher to World No. 14, ahead of India legend Viswanathan Anand, who is 15th.

Recently, his long-time coach Ramachandran Ramesh labelled him as the most talented chess player in India, after Anand and totally snubbed the likes of D Gukesh, who is also the current India No. 1 and reigning World Chess Champion. Ramesh, who is also a GM known for winning the 2002 British C’ship and 2007 Commonwealth Championship, runs a chess academy in Chennai, which has included plenty of chess champions like R Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali Rameshbabu. His latest to receive international recognition is Chithambaram, and the 25-year-old has long been considered by Indian chess fans as an extremely talented player, who has been lacking the confidence until now.

‘Most talented after five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand’

Speaking to Sportstar, Ramesh also pointed out that self-doubt was a big hurdle for his student, but he has crossed it now. He said, “He is very talented, in fact the most talented after five-time world champion Anand. But he was not believing in himself. Self-doubt was his main stumbling block. Now he is sure about himself.”

Aravind came second in the World U14 Chess C’ship, and also won the Indian U19 Chess Championship at the tender age of 12. He bagged his first IM title in 2014 and GM title in 2015.

He won the Chennai Grand Masters Tournament in 2024, beating Levon Aronian on blitz tie-breaks. During that campaign, he also bagged a win against Arjun Erigaisi. He won in Prague by a full point, and was undefeated with a 6/9 score, consisting of three wins. He has also won the Indian Chess championships twice (2018 and 2019).