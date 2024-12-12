D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship Game 14 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch final classical game

It is all square between Gukesh Dommaraju and Ding Liren as we head into the final game of a thrilling 2024 FIDE World Championship. The score is tied at 6.5-6.5 with defending champion Liren managing to eke out a draw in the last four minutes of Game 13 after being put under pressure by Gukesh for much of it. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship Game 14 Live Streaming: It is all square at 6.5-.6.5 going into the final classical game(PTI)

Gukesh was in touching distance of winning what was his last game with white pieces and settling the Championship before the tie-breaks. However, the game only ended in a stalemate after 68 moves and Ding now has the advantage as he will be playing Game 14 with white. If this too ends in a draw, the Championship goes into tie-breakers with quicker time-control.

Ding admitted that he had lost hope momentarily after Gukesh's 31st move - 31.Ne4 - in Game 13. “When I saw that move, I almost gave up. I didn’t find any move to survive, to stay in the game! But in the end, I found a nice resource!” Ding admitted at the press conference. Ding however got out of trouble by moving his rook to F8 and from there on, Gukesh lost his grip on the game. “I didn’t see rook to f8 (the move Ding used to escape out of trouble). When he was thinking about his move, that’s when I spotted rook to f8,” admitted Gukesh.

Gukesh admitted that it is only fitting that the match has gone into the final round. “This is as close as the match can get. I’m quite excited. Of course, it’s an important game (Game 14 tomorrow), and I will try to do my best,” said Gukesh. “It’s fitting that the match has gone into the final round," he said.

D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024, Game 14 Live streaming details:

When to watch D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024, Game 14?

The D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 game 14 will be played on Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 2:30 PM IST at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore.

Where to watch D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024, Game 14?

The D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 game 14 will be live streamed on FIDE (international chess federation)'s social media handles (YouTube, Twitch), as well as the social media handles (YouTube, Twitch) of chess.com. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.