Deepak Kumar enters semis at Strandja Memorial, to take on world champion next
Asian silver-winner Deepak Kumar (52kg) entered the semifinals with a comfortable win to be assured of a medal and a clash with reigning Olympic and world champion Shakhobiddin Zoirov at the 72nd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Deepak defeated Bulgaria's Darislav Vasilev 5-0 to make the last-four stage and assure India of a second medal at the event.
Zoirov, also a silver-medallist at the Asian Games and the championships, claimed a facile 5-0 win over American Anthony Herrera.
However, it was a largely disappointing day for the Indians with former youth world champion Jyoti Gulia (51kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg) bowing out of the women's competition.
With their loss, India's challenge in the women's draw has come to an end without anyone managing to secure a medal.
Manjeet Singh ( 91kg), in the men's draw, also made his exit from the tournament.
Gulia, who defeated two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay in the quarterfinals, went down 0-5 to Romania's Lacramioara Perijoc.
Kachari also lost by the same margin to American Naomi Graham.
Manjeet was beaten by Armenia's Gurgen Hovhannisyan.
Earlier in the competition, Naveen Boora (69kg) made the semifinals by defeating Brazil's Eravio Edson in his quarterfinal bout.
India won three medals at the previous edition of the event (one silver and two bronze).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepak Kumar enters semis at Strandja Memorial, to take on world champion next
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger Woods moved to new hospital to continue recovery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian GP 2: Hima wins 200m; long jumper Sreeshankar impresses on return
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strandja Memorial Tournament: Boora storms into semis, Manjeet enters last-8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shotgun World Cup: India skeet shooters in line for medals in Team events
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian para-archers ensure one gold, 2 silver at Fazza World Ranking tournament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Atwal will play for Dad and Tiger as he joins Lahiri at Puerto Rico Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woods is awake and responsive, says Indian-American doctor Anish Mahajan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Formula E says future is stable even after Audi, BMW pull out
- While they were busy putting in the framework to get the seventh edition up and going, they received a setback when two of the biggest manufacturers—Audi and BMW—announced their decision to pull out from the sport at the end of this season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bajrang, Vinesh eye good outing on return to action in Matteo Pellicone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger Woods out of surgery on leg after car crash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shorter quarantine period is being planned for shooting world cup: Rijiju
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woods faces hard recovery from serious injuries in car crash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anand roped in to supervise Indian MNC’s global chess league
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger Woods suffers serious leg injuries in car wreck
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox