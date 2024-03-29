 Diamondbacks score 14 runs in 3rd inning, cruise to 16-1 victory over Rockies - Hindustan Times
Diamondbacks score 14 runs in 3rd inning, cruise to 16-1 victory over Rockies

AP |
Mar 29, 2024 10:26 AM IST

Diamondbacks score 14 runs in 3rd inning, cruise to 16-1 victory over Rockies

PHOENIX — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had five RBIs and three hits, including a two-run homer, and the Arizona Diamondbacks used a franchise-record 14-run third inning to rout the Colorado Rockies 16-1 on Thursday night.

The 14 runs were the most in an inning on opening day for any team since 1900.

Arizona — the defending National League champions — led 2-1 going into the bottom of the third, but then sent 18 batters to the plate and had 13 hits, two walks and a sacrifice fly.

Maybe most improbably, Arizona didn’t hit a homer during the inning. Ketel Marte, Gurriel, Christian Walker, Gabriel Moreno and Geraldo Perdomo all had two hits. Corbin Carroll walked twice. Blaze Alexander had his first big-league hit with a single up the middle that scored the 14th run.

The outburst broke franchise records for most hits, runs and batters in a single inning. It took 34 minutes for the Rockies to get three outs. The D-backs led 16-1 after three innings.

Arizona ace Zac Gallen gave up one run on three hits over five innings. He was helped on a pair of stellar defensive plays by third baseman Eugenio Suarez and center fielder Alek Thomas, which both squashed potential scoring opportunities for the Rockies.

Colorado lefty Kyle Freeland took the brunt of the damage in the third, and was pulled after giving up 10 earned runs on 10 hits and a walk over 2 1/3 innings.

It was Freeland's third opening day start for the Rockies, which is tied with Germán Márquez for the most in franchise history. Ryan McMahon had two hits, including an RBI double in the second.

Arizona's Marte led off the bottom of the first with a single up the middle. He scored two batters later when Gurriel connected for a towering, no-doubt shot into the left field stands for a 2-0 lead.

Gurriel hit 24 homers last season with the D-backs, which was his first in the desert. Arizona brought him back on a $42 million, three-year deal that includes a club option for 2027.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: OF Randal Grichuk has started the season on the 10-day injured list. He's expected to open in Triple-A Reno on a rehab assignment and could be in the big leagues fairly soon.

UP NEXT

The Diamondbacks send RHP Merrill Kelly to the mound Friday night. The Rockies will counter with RHP Cal Quantrill.

MLB: /MLB

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
