‘Divya Deshmukh utilised…’: Koneru Humpy reveals story behind Women's Chess World Cup final loss, says ‘It was one of…’

One of the main reasons behind India’s huge rise in chess in recent years is that Koneru Humpy recently reached the FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup final. It was an all-Indian final, where she lost to young Divya Deshmukh. Other than the silver medal, the other consolation prize for the 38-year-old was that her berth in the final saw her secure a Candidates' berth. Divya Deshmukh defeats Humpy Koneru to win the 2025 FIDE Women's World Cup, in Batumi.(@FIDE_chess X)

The veteran Grandmaster has been a leading figure in the world of chess over the years, and she will be one of the favourites to clinch the Candidates next year.

Koneru Humpy reflects on her defeat to Divya Deshmukh

The World Cup in Georgia had four Indians in the quarter-finals. Reflecting on the final, Humpy told Firstpost, “Having two Indians was something unexpected. That too in a knockout format. It is very common for players to be tied in a ranking or classical event. In knockouts, from two different groups - two Indians coming to the finals. Before that we had four Indians in the quarterfinals - That itself is a remarkable achievement. Indian chess is in a great position and thanks to the support of all the officials.”

“Coming to the final - I didn’t show my energy levels. Divya played a solid classical game. I couldn’t get much out of that. When it came to tie break - The first game was a chance to take the initiative but I missed it out. Later on when it was equal, I started taking the pressure and went with the wrong choices. It was the lack of energy towards the end. It was one of the reasons I couldn’t perform up to the mark. Divya utilised the opportunity,” she added.

Humpy is also a runner-up of the Women’s World Championship and the reigning two-time Women’s World Rapid Champion. She is a medalist at the Olympiad, Asian Games and Asian C’ship. In the semi-finals at the recent World Cup, she showcased her brilliance during a stunning win against Lei Tingjie.