Divyansh smashes finals world record in National Shooting Trials
Tokyo Olympics quota holder Divyansh Singh Panwar smashed the world record with a score of 253.1 to win the men's 10m air rifle T4 event of the National Selection Trials here on Wednesday.
After qualifying third with a score of 629.7, Divyansh outgunned a field full of young Indian talent to win the final on the last shot, from yet another Tokyo quota holder Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar.
The two were involved in a see-saw battle for supremacy from the 12th single shot and went into the 24th and final shot tied at 242.2. They were also tied at the end of the 23rd shot at 232.
But current world number one Divyansh then showed his quality with a classy 10.9 in the final shot to easily go past the world record. Aishwary hit an equally commendable 10.4 but fell short of the record mark of 252.8, by just 0.2 points.
Besides Divyansh, Saurabh Chaudhary (men's 10m Air Pistol T4), Chinky Yadav (women's 25m Pistol T4) and Tejaswini Sawant (women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions T4) also emerged winners in their respective events.
Saurabh continued his dominance in the men's 10m Air Pistol by winning the T4 trial with a score of 243.1 in the finals. Sarabjot Singh of Haryana was second and Ravinder Singh of the Army, the winner of the T3 trials yesterday, came third.
Saurabh has now won two of the four trials conducted this year and made it to all the finals, besides coming out top at the first Asian Online Shooting Championship held last month.
Another Tokyo 2020 quota holder Chinky Yadav won the women's 25m Pistol T4 competition, backing up the T3 victory in the same event she bagged on Tuesday.
Chinky also has made it to all the four trial finals this year and now has won two of them. She shot 37 in the final to leave Tejaswini of Haryana behind on 33. Manu Bhaker also made it to another final, topping qualification with a solid 587. She, however, finished fifth.
The final winner of the day was Tejaswini Sawant in the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions T4 event. She shot 456.7 in the finals to beat seasoned shooter Lajja Gauswami, who shot 455.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues
- PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals
- Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divyansh smashes finals world record in National Shooting Trials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IOA writes to health minister for vaccination of Olympics-bound athletes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Olympic qualifying marathon event to be held on March 7 in New Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tokyo Olympics face another problem because of its president
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Age, what’s that? Tom Brady ignites debate after seventh Super Bowl triumph
- At 43, if Tom Brady isn’t the symbol for the oft-repeated acronym GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), then who is?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhardwaj covers 560 Kms run in 166 hours across three main cities of Maharashtra
- Arun Bhardwaj becomes the first Indian Ultra-Marathon Runner to complete the Mumbai-Nashik-Pune-Mumbai run
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Banned shooters could get reprieve, NRAI to persuade governing body for stay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox