IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / Divyansh smashes finals world record in National Shooting Trials
File photo of Divyansh Singh Panwar(HT Archives)
File photo of Divyansh Singh Panwar(HT Archives)
others

Divyansh smashes finals world record in National Shooting Trials

Divyansh smashes finals world record in National Shooting Trials
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:40 PM IST

Tokyo Olympics quota holder Divyansh Singh Panwar smashed the world record with a score of 253.1 to win the men's 10m air rifle T4 event of the National Selection Trials here on Wednesday.

After qualifying third with a score of 629.7, Divyansh outgunned a field full of young Indian talent to win the final on the last shot, from yet another Tokyo quota holder Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar.

The two were involved in a see-saw battle for supremacy from the 12th single shot and went into the 24th and final shot tied at 242.2. They were also tied at the end of the 23rd shot at 232.

But current world number one Divyansh then showed his quality with a classy 10.9 in the final shot to easily go past the world record. Aishwary hit an equally commendable 10.4 but fell short of the record mark of 252.8, by just 0.2 points.

Besides Divyansh, Saurabh Chaudhary (men's 10m Air Pistol T4), Chinky Yadav (women's 25m Pistol T4) and Tejaswini Sawant (women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions T4) also emerged winners in their respective events.

Saurabh continued his dominance in the men's 10m Air Pistol by winning the T4 trial with a score of 243.1 in the finals. Sarabjot Singh of Haryana was second and Ravinder Singh of the Army, the winner of the T3 trials yesterday, came third.

Saurabh has now won two of the four trials conducted this year and made it to all the finals, besides coming out top at the first Asian Online Shooting Championship held last month.

Another Tokyo 2020 quota holder Chinky Yadav won the women's 25m Pistol T4 competition, backing up the T3 victory in the same event she bagged on Tuesday.

Chinky also has made it to all the four trial finals this year and now has won two of them. She shot 37 in the final to leave Tejaswini of Haryana behind on 33. Manu Bhaker also made it to another final, topping qualification with a solid 587. She, however, finished fifth.

The final winner of the day was Tejaswini Sawant in the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions T4 event. She shot 456.7 in the finals to beat seasoned shooter Lajja Gauswami, who shot 455.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
divyansh singh panwar tokyo olympics
app
Close
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
tennis

2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:00 AM IST
Tennis Australia confirmed in a statement there’d been two positive tests at the tournament and both men had been transferred to a government-run medi-hotel, where strict quarantine procedures were in place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
tennis

Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Sandgren said on Twitter he had tested positive in November and returned another positive test on Monday and might not be able to board the flight, one of 15 carrying players and coaching staff to the first Grand Slam of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:02 AM IST
They are currently the top two in the Premier League. Between them they have won 19 FA Cups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
tennis

Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Isner, a former top 10 player now ranked 25th, lost to Korda 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Korda and American Christian Harrison each won playing in his first career quarterfinal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
football

West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:00 AM IST
It earned West Ham a home match against third-tier Doncaster in the fourth round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
badminton

India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues

By Sandip Sikdar
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:31 PM IST
  • PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
tennis

Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:59 PM IST
  • Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
football

Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Neymar has been sidelined since he was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time on Dec. 13 when PSG lost at home to Lyon 1-0 in the French league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Divyansh Singh Panwar(HT Archives)
File photo of Divyansh Singh Panwar(HT Archives)
others

Divyansh smashes finals world record in National Shooting Trials

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:40 PM IST
Divyansh smashes finals world record in National Shooting Trials
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Rajeev Mehta.(File/PTI)
File image of Rajeev Mehta.(File/PTI)
others

IOA writes to health minister for vaccination of Olympics-bound athletes

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:00 PM IST
As of now, 74 Indian athletes have qualified for the Olympics, which will be held in the Japanese capital from July 23 to August 8 after being postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Athletics generic image.(File)
Athletics generic image.(File)
others

Olympic qualifying marathon event to be held on March 7 in New Delhi

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:45 PM IST
Rashpal Singh and Jyoti Gawte won the men's and women's titles respectively in the 2020 edition with timings of 2:23:29s and 2:50:37s.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee (TOGOC) President Yoshiro Mori.(AP)
Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee (TOGOC) President Yoshiro Mori.(AP)
others

Tokyo Olympics face another problem because of its president

AP, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:44 PM IST
Mori made derogatory comments about women almost a week ago in a meeting of the Japanese Olympic Committee. He essentially said they talk too much, driven by a “strong sense of rivalry.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tom Brady played in his 10th Super Bowl and already has the league record for rings. (AP Photo)
Tom Brady played in his 10th Super Bowl and already has the league record for rings. (AP Photo)
others

Age, what’s that? Tom Brady ignites debate after seventh Super Bowl triumph

By Rutvick Mehta, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:28 AM IST
  • At 43, if Tom Brady isn’t the symbol for the oft-repeated acronym GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), then who is?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arun Bhardwaj.
Arun Bhardwaj.
others

Bhardwaj covers 560 Kms run in 166 hours across three main cities of Maharashtra

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:20 PM IST
  • Arun Bhardwaj becomes the first Indian Ultra-Marathon Runner to complete the Mumbai-Nashik-Pune-Mumbai run
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jaspal Rana, former international and junior team coach, says NRAI has a policy in place to only field young shooters in tournaments that matter. Image for representative purposes only.(Getty Images)
Jaspal Rana, former international and junior team coach, says NRAI has a policy in place to only field young shooters in tournaments that matter. Image for representative purposes only.(Getty Images)
others

Banned shooters could get reprieve, NRAI to persuade governing body for stay

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:03 PM IST
The shooters, including Tokyo Olympics quota holder Yashaswini Deswal, were prohibited from competing at the nationals after they took part in unrecognised online tournaments last year without the approval of the sport's apex body in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP