Home / Sports / Others / Dutch Open 2021: Defending champ Lakshya Sen loses in men's singles final
others

Dutch Open 2021: Defending champ Lakshya Sen loses in men's singles final

The world No. 25 Lakshya Sen went down to the 41st-ranked Singaporean 21-12, 21-16 in the final match which went on for just 36 minutes.
Dutch Open 2021: Defending champ Lakshya Sen loses in men's singles final(BCCI/IPL)
Dutch Open 2021: Defending champ Lakshya Sen loses in men's singles final(BCCI/IPL)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 09:39 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , Almere [netherlands]

India's Lakshya Sen, the defending champion and top seed, lost to Loh Kean Yew in the men's singles final of the Dutch Open 2021 here at the Topsportcentrum in Almere, on Sunday.

The world No. 25 Lakshya Sen went down to the 41st-ranked Singaporean 21-12, 21-16 in the final match which went on for just 36 minutes.

In the earlier rounds, Lakshya Sen had defeated Canada's Xiaodong Sheng, Portugal's Bernardo Atilano, Singapore's Jia Heng Teh and Belgium's Julien Carraggi, as per Olympics.com.

The 20-year-old Lakshya Sen had won the men's singles crown in the 2019 edition of the Dutch Open and was the top seed this year. The Dutch Open 2020 badminton event was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with Lakshya Sen, 29 Indians competed in the five-day tournament that began on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lakshya sen dutch open
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 17, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out