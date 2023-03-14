Eight NBA star players who might shift to other teams this summer

The ongoing NBA season is closing in towards its conclusion with the play-offs set to start in April. There have been several star performers and rising stars but there have also been some players who haven't lived up to the expectations of their teams. After the season ends, some players might want to migrate to have better opportunities, a better paycheck or for a fresh start.

Here is a list of eight NBA stars who might head to other teams after the season ends.

1. Russell Westbrook

On an individual level, Los Angeles Clippers star Russell Westbrook is having a good season thus far. But given Clippers' topsy-turvy record, he cannot single-handedly take his team to the playoffs. He is expected to be traded by Miami Heat who might want to get him alongside their other star players for creating a strong roster.

2. Chris Paul

Chris Paul is one of the best point guards in the NBA currently and made his 12th All-Star Team last year. Given his reputation, he would be a hot pick for rival teams. A lucrative contract and a better team might push Paul to trade himself after the season gets over.

3. Kyrie Irving

Dallas Mavericks' star Kyrie Irving is one of the best offensive players in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers might want him to be in their team to add their firepower alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

4. Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard's rumoured displeasure with new coach Chauncy Billups and his team Portland Trail Blazers' shaky record in last few years might prompt the 32-year-old to explore new home. And given Lillard's exceptional record, rival teams will be vying to grab hold of him.

5. Draymond Green

Teams might want to take Draymond Green for his experience and defensive skills as a player. It's likely that Los Angeles Lakers would want to have him in their basket to team up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

6. Domantas Sabonis

Sacramento Kings' star Domantas Sabonis might move out to get a better opportunity to display his talent. His great exploits and numbers on the court this season might prompt teams to go after him.

7. Ben Simmons

There are speculations that Brooklyn Nets have made up their mind to move Ben Simmons after the end of this season. Simmons is not having the best of performances as a player this season but his potential might push rival teams to go after him.

8. Bradley Beal

A disappointing season for Washington Wizards is likely to force Bradley Beal to sever ties with the current team. He is too good a player to be wasting his time without getting the opportunity of making the playoffs. Beal might want to explore his chances with teams like Boston Celtics.