F2 racers recovering after Saudi Arabia GP race crash

Formula Two racers Theo Pourchaire and Enzo Fittipaldi escaped serious injury in a Saudi Arabian race crash that put them in hospital at the weekend, they said on Monday.

"I am very grateful that I only broke my heel and have some cuts and bruises," Fittipaldi, grandson of Brazilian double Formula One world champion Emerson, said on Twitter.

"I am very happy that Theo is OK. I will be back on track soon and faster than ever."

The pair were transferred to hospital by ambulance and helicopter in Jeddah on Sunday after the start-line crash during the Formula One support race.

French driver Pourchaire, 18, is a member of the Sauber academy and has tested with the Alfa Romeo team run by the Swiss outfit. He is fifth in the F2 standings.

Fittipaldi, 20, is a former member of Ferrari's academy and finished seventh in Saturday's F2 sprint race.

