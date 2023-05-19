Fans troll LeBron James, accuse him of ‘flopping’ in game 2 of Western Conference finals against Denver Nuggets

LeBron James has come under the scrutiny of displeased fans after they said he was 'flopping' in game 2 of Western Conference finals between Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. In game 2, fans accused James of deliberately falling and slipping to courtside after deflecting a pass from Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. James slipped near the spectators and knocked over a fan's drink in the process. Fans were furious as James' alleged flopping resulted in Jokic being called for a foul. LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers(Getty Images via AFP)

Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan took to Twitter and called out James for his actions.

“Why does ‘King’ James flop so much?” Sochan tweeted.

Interestingly, James had given an interview last week where he had said that his team don't look for “flopping” opportunities in order to get the better of opposition.

“We don’t work on flopping… We’re just not a team that goes out there looking for flopping opportunities. That’s just not us. It’s actually never been any team that I’ve played on in my 20 years where we have been a flopping team,” James had said then.

NBA fans remembered James' recent comments on 'flopping' and trolled him left, right and centre.

“This man is a disgrace! I'm disgusted,” tweeted one user.

“It is funny, a week ago LBJ was saying they don't practice flopping!! It was great too on the next Lakers possession Joker drew a foul on James with a flop of his own!!,” posted another user.

“LeBron James may be a great player, but his reputation for flopping can't be ignored. #LeFlop #NBA,” posted another fan.

“We don’t practice flopping” the same LeBron James who just drew an offensive foul on joker with a flop," trolled one fan.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, Nuggets defeated Lakers by 108-103 and took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Lakers were leading by three points at the end of third quarter. But Nuggets turned the table in the fourth quarter by grabbing 32 points while Lakers managed to earn 24 points. Jamal Murray was the hero of the match for Nuggets as he finished with 37 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. For Lakers, James and Austin Reaves scored 22 points each as the leading players of their team.