FIDE Chess World Cup 2025: Why did defending champion Magnus Carlsen decide not to play in Goa?

The current world No. 1, Magnus Carlsen is considered by many to be the greatest chess player in history. But to the disappointment of fans, he won't be in action at the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 in Goa. Carlsen is the defending champion, winning the World Cup in 2023. He last claimed the World C'ship title in 2021, but then withdrew from the cycle, saying that he wasn't motivated enough. Norwegian Grandmaster and World No. 1 player Magnus Carlsen during the second tie-breaker match of the Chess World Cup 2023 final against Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa, in Baku.(PTI)

Meanwhile, FIDE and Carlsen's relationship has been tense and strained due to issues over the years. Carlsen has been promoting Freestyle Chess, which has strained relations with FIDE. He also damaged relations in last year's World Rapid and Blitz C'ships for his jeans scandal. He also caused controversy in the Blitz final, where he shared the title with Ian Nepomniachtchi.

Carlsen also won't be challenging Gukesh for the World C'ship title next year, as he won't play at the Candidates 2026. Carlsen is a five-time World Chess Champion, five-time World Rapid Champion and also the reigning (shared with Nepomniachtchi) eight-time World Blitz Champion. Also, he has held pole position in the FIDE rankings since July 1, 2011.

Despite his fallout with FIDE, Carlsen will be in action at the Total Chess World Championship Tour. The tour is organised by Norway Chess and has received official recognition from FIDE. In a statement, Carlsen said, "This seems like a well-thought-out step to further develop chess. Bringing multiple formats together under a single title will provide a more complete view of the players' strengths, while the time controls suit today’s players and audience."

Meanwhile, FIDE chief Arkady Dvorkovich said, "We see this as a great addition to the traditional and prestigious World Chess Championship, where we crown the undisputed champion of classic chess. The championships will complement each other."