Filip Gustavsson, Wild eke out 1-0 win over Bruins

Reuters |
Mar 03, 2025 05:25 AM IST

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MIN-BOS/RECAP

Filip Gustavsson pitched a 28-save shutout and Frederick Gaudreau scored the only goal of the game as the Minnesota Wild snapped their three-game skid with a 1-0 victory Sunday in Saint Paul, Minn.

Gaudreau's second tally in three games came at 5:01 of the second period and stood up as Gustavsson made 13 stops in the final frame to complete his career-high fourth shutout of the season.

Boston was shut out for the sixth time and fell to 1-4-2 in its last seven games despite Jeremy Swayman recording 21 saves.

Bruins star David Pastrnak had his 17-game point streak snapped. It was the longest run in the NHL this season.

The visitors had a 28-22 advantage in shots on goal. Both teams were 0-for-2 on the power play.

The Bruins had a chance to break the scoreless deadlock early in the second. Jeffrey Viel drove to the front of the net to bang in a puck from under Gustavsson's pads, but the referee's whistle blew just before the puck completely crossed the goal line.

Instead, Gaudreau was credited with the lone goal on Minnesota's side. While playing at the net front, he deflected Marcus Johansson's shot from the slot over Swayman's shoulder.

Swayman stepped up with several quality saves to help Boston make consecutive penalty kills around the game's halfway mark. One of the best came on a break-in by Gustav Nyquist, who Minnesota acquired for the second time in his career Saturday in a trade with the Nashville Predators.

With the Bruins' top forward lines shuffled early in the final frame, Gustavsson saved multiple Pastrnak scoring chances, including a rush opportunity with new linemates Pavel Zacha and Elias Lindholm.

Boston defenseman Mason Lohrei showcased impressive stickhandling around the zone, but had a backhander padded away 3:32 into the third.

Gustavsson saved Charlie Coyle's close-range attempt off a Morgan Geekie takeaway, while defenseman Brock Faber poke-checked Pastrnak's attempted drive with less than four minutes to play.

Boston played the second end of a road back-to-back without captain Brad Marchand, who sustained an upper-body injury Saturday in a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

