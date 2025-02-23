Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

France crushes Italy and sends warning to Ireland for their Six Nations showdown

AP |
Feb 23, 2025 10:51 PM IST

France crushes Italy and sends warning to Ireland for their Six Nations showdown

ROME — France will face unbeaten Six Nations leader Ireland in a buoyant mood after thrashing Italy by a record-high 73-24 at Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

HT Image
HT Image

France blew away its previous highest score against Italy of 60 in 1967 and 2023, and racked up its highest score in Six Nations rugby.

The French gave an all-business performance that netted 11 tries — the bonus-point fourth try came after 30 minutes.

Looking to rebound from the fumbling loss to England, France looked like the pre-tournament title favorite again which will pump up the hype around the round-four showdown in Dublin which will likely decide the fate of the Six Nations title, as their matchups in the previous three years have done.

France bombed at least half a dozen tries at a wet Twickenham two weeks ago, but the handling in Rome was silky and certain in ideal conditions with only 15 drops among 242 passes and a remarkable 28 offloads.

“When we had to score the tries we made mistakes,” France captain Antoine Dupont said. "Today, it was better.

“It will be a huge game in Dublin. We have two weeks to prepare for that but it will be tough for sure.”

The result in Rome was somewhat surprising considering Italy's improvement and their 13-13 draw in Lille last year, but France made its intentions known in the first minute when a penalty from the first breakdown was kicked for a corner lineout. Fullback Leo Barre was held out, but he and France were not denied for long.

rugby: /hub/rugby

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On