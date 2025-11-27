‘From CWG 2030 to Olympic ambition, India’s new era of global prominence’

Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (PTI) India is now widely regarded as a dependable, high-capacity and athlete-centric host, one that delivers global standards with scale, efficiency and warmth, writes Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Yesterday, Commonwealth Sport formally announced India as the host of the centenary 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking a defining moment in the nation’s sporting journey. This is far more than a prestigious hosting right, it is a global acknowledgement that India has emerged as one of the most trusted and preferred hosts for major international sporting events, and a nation advancing confidently towards its long-term ambition of hosting the Olympic Games in 2036.

For the international sporting community, this announcement reaffirms a reality that has been steadily taking shape over the past decade. India is now widely regarded as a dependable, high-capacity and athlete-centric host, one that delivers global standards with scale, efficiency and warmth. This reputation has been consistently acknowledged by global sporting leaders. President of the International Paralympic Committee, during his visit for the World Para Athletics Championships, praised India’s organisational excellence and rapid progress in para-sport.

This trust is the outcome of a decade of sustained transformation under the Modi government across both the sports sector and the economy. India’s macroeconomic stability, rising global economic ranking and strengthened fiscal position have enabled a scale of investment in sport unmatched in the country’s history. In 2013–14, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had an allocation of ₹1,093 crore. In 2025–26, the allocation stands at ₹3,794 crore, representing nearly a 250 percent increase in just over a decade.

This surge in investment has powered a nationwide sporting resurgence. Grassroots development has expanded across states through initiatives such as Khelo India and the Asmita Women’s League, accompanied by the establishment of more than 1050+ Khelo India Centres that provide district-level access to coaching and facilities.

Simultaneously, India has built robust high-performance pathways through the Target Olympic Podium Scheme and the newly introduced Target Asian Games Group, offering top-tier training, sports science, nutrition and global exposure.

Infrastructure has grown at an unprecedented pace, with over 350 major sports facilities built or in progress across the country, creating an ecosystem that can support world-class competitions. Much of this infrastructure will also also be sustainable and geared towards long-term athlete development.

India’s hosting capability is equally evident from its track record. Over the past decade, the country has delivered 22 major international sporting events across more than 20 cities, ranging from the Hockey World Cups, Chess Olympiad, FIFA U-17 World Cup, the World Para Athletics Championships and the ICC Men’s and Women’s Cricket World Cups. With the World Police & Fire Games scheduled for 2029, India will further consolidate its multi-sport event experience in the lead-up to CWG 2030.

At the heart of this transformation is the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who has elevated sport to a national priority and integrated it with the larger vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Policy reforms such as the Khelo Bharat Niti and the National Sports Governance Act, 2025 have modernised governance structures, promoted transparency and established an athlete-first approach that aligns with global best practices.

These reforms have strengthened India’s credibility in the eyes of international federations and positioned the country as a proactive and responsible stakeholder in the global sporting system.

The announcement of India as the host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games is therefore not an isolated event, nor the product of a single reform or a single success. It is the culmination of years of sustained investment in infrastructure, in athlete development, in grassroots participation, in governance reforms and in the financial strengthening of the sports ecosystem.

India is not preparing to arrive; India has arrived. Over the past decade, the nation has progressed from limited infrastructure and sporadic results to global standing, world-class facilities, consistent international performance and a structured sporting ecosystem that spans every region of the country. The Commonwealth Games 2030 announcement marks the moment when the world formally acknowledges this transformation.

India stands ready - economically, institutionally and sportingly - to shine on the global stage as one of the world’s leading sporting nations.

(The author is Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment. The column is by invitation)