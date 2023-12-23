Future bright for Tiger Woods after passing Orlando test

It was not a serious challenge for other golfers but it was for Tiger Woods. The kind of last three years he has had with all the injuries and subsequent surgeries, his fans have developed this fear that he won’t be around for long in the capacity of a professional golfer. Post his car accident in 2021, every time he has set foot in a golf course for some competitive tournament, they fear it’s going to be his last. Yes, such has been the nature of his injuries and recoveries. It appears he is just getting by. That it’s only a matter of time before the death knell booms on his professional career. The end is nigh. They dread it all the time. Woods was in the company of his precocious son Charlie -- as his playing partner -- and daughter Sam on the bag(Getty Images via AFP)

But the PNC Championship – a family event -- last week at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando turned out to be another nice outing for Woods. The golfer was in the company of his precocious son Charlie -- as his playing partner -- and daughter Sam on the bag. Although the father-son duo finished tied fifth – six shots short of the winners – the two-round championship was a great booster for the 15-time major winner.

Late last month, he returned to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge in Albany after more than seven months and amid all forebodings, he managed to complete four rounds, and there were moments when he looked in control of his game. This was the third time in his last six appearances (since he returned from the car crash) that he completed all four rounds.

At the PNC Championship, Woods appeared more relaxed. The presence of his 14-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter appeared to buoy him not a little. The father-son duo’s interactions with the media were full of fun. Their dry humour made the headlines all through the event. The PNC Championship allows golfers to use golf carts for movement but Woods refrained from using it for the large part. His coming out unscathed of any tournament – competitive or friendly, with or without carts -- should be celebrated.

Since his return last month, Woods himself has sounded a bit upbeat about his golf career. Woods has also stressed he is not looking to compete just for the sake of it. He is aiming for victories. The 82-time PGA Tour winner last won on the Tour in 2019 – at the Zozo Championship in Japan. 'If I'm able to practise and do the things I know I can do, and prepare, I know I can still do it. I can still hit the golf ball. It's just a matter of prepping and get enough reps in and get enough work in and being right physically, and the endurance capability of it,” Woods, who is going to turn 48 on December 30, said at the Orlando event.

Besides Woods has made it clear he can’t play one tournament after another anymore owing to his injuries and that one participation a month appears realistic to him. There is nothing significant happening in the next couple of months and in all probability, the Genesis Invitational in February will be his next appearance. From there, his focus will largely be on majors. Of four majors next year, he is not qualified to play in the US Open. So either he qualifies or receives a special exemption… these two are the only routes available to him.

Though his fans can rest assured, he will be seen at the event this way or that way. There is a decent gap before Woods competes again. After his outings at Albany in the Bahamas and Orlando, he would have figured out by now what aspects he needed to work on, game-wise as well as training-wise. Expect him to be much better on all counts when the Genesis Invitational gets underway mid-February at the Riviera Golf Course. For now, his fans can sit back and relax without any fear. Something they haven't experienced for a long time now.