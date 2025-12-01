Goa Resort owner slams Ian Nepomniachtchi's Chess World Cup criticism: ‘Chess players are supposed to be rational…’

Ian Nepomniachtchi left for the airport immediately after his Chess World Cup exit. After his Chess World Cup exit, Nepomniachtchi slammed the hotel conditions for players, criticising the organisers. The recently concluded Chess World Cup 2025 in Goa saw a huge controversy after Ian Nepomniachtchi's second-round exit. The Russian GM lost to Diptayan Ghosh after getting a bye into the second round. But he was left fuming after his defeat and left the playing hall immediately. He was also seen checking out of his hotel within an hour after his elimination.

After his exit, Nepomniachtchi slammed the hotel conditions for players, criticising the organisers. He labelled the venue (Resort Rio) as sub-standard, with poor rooms, food and service. He also complained that these conditions, along with the humidity, mosquitoes and jet lag, led to his early exit.

Reacting to Nepomniachtchi, Resort Rio owner Anup Shah slammed the Russian GM, claiming that he was 'surprised' by the criticism. Speaking to ChessBase India, he said, "It surprised me, because people should not be commenting on things. Not Grandmasters reacting like this, emotionally. Chess players are supposed to be rational, logical thinkers, and here we have people who complain about humidity. I mean it’s a bit like if I decide to go to Siberia and complain about the cold. There will be mosquitoes here. We’re in a tropical country."

"To be complaining about, ‘Well I’m getting pineapples everyday’. That’s not true, because the standard buffet that is there, that’s for everyone. We’re trying to please everyone. We can’t just please the Russians or the Iranians or the Turks. We have to create a menu that suits everyone.

"The point is Nepo talking about, ‘Well I’m not getting calories through pineapples’. But I can prove him wrong, because I did research that point, and actually pineapples have more calories than meat. Pineapples are better for your brain. It makes you think better than having too much meat. That is the research I’ve done.

"It does affect us, because we are doing our level best. But we can’t please everyone. We can’ t put 90 per cent meat (in the menu). Non-vegetarians can eat vegetarian food, but not the other way round. That’s not possible. So that affected us," he added.