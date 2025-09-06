TAMPA, Fla. — José Ramírez had three hits and two RBIs and the Cleveland Guardians scored had a five-run second inning in a 7-1 victory over Tampa Bay on Friday night, snapping the Rays' season-best winning streak at seven. Guardians end Rays' winning streak at 7 with 7-1 victory

The Guardians won for the fourth time in 14 games to reach .500 at 70-70 and keep their wild-card hopes alive. The Rays dropped to 71-69.

Cleveland broke through after the Rays, credited with beginning the opener trend in baseball, used an opener for the first time this season.

Griffin Jax worked a clean first, but Ian Seymour quickly ran into trouble. He bobbled Gabriel Arias’ bunt for an error, then hit a batter and walked another to load the bases. Kwan singled in two runs, Ramírez followed with a two-run double, and David Fry added an RBI single to make it 5-0. Ramirez was 3 for 5 with the two RBIs.

Austin Hedges homered for Cleveland in the fifth.

Gavin Williams gave Cleveland seven solid innings, allowing one run on seven hits. He walked three and struck out three.

Williams' allowed Junior Caminero’s 41st homer in the sixth, the rookie’s AL-leading 14th since Aug. 1.

Seymour’s misplay on Arias’ bunt set up Cleveland’s five-run second.

Eight: The Guardians have homered in eight straight games, their second-longest streak of the season.

RHP Tanner Bibee was set to start for Cleveland on Saturday night against RHP Shane Baz .

