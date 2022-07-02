Haryana, 2 other state bodies suspended by wrestling federation

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has suspended three major state units Haryana, Maharashtra and Karnataka citing “misgovernance”. The decision was taken at WFI’s executive committee meeting on Thursday headed by its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

A WFI official said it will soon name ad hoc committees to run the state bodies and to hold fresh elections.

“We have been receiving several complaints from wrestlers and local bodies of these three state units over how poorly they are run. They did not care about the welfare of wrestlers. The matter was taken up at the EC meeting and it was decided to suspend all three associations and have elections at the earliest,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

He said office-bearers in these states had been in their posts for a long time and had a lackadaisical approach to their responsibilities. “None of these state units were interested in running the administration. They were just occupying the posts.”

WFI has increased the number of domestic competitions from last year, holding nationals across age groups as well as ranking tournaments. The official said Haryana, Karnataka and Maharashtra never showed interest in hosting any tournament.

Haryana is the bastion of wrestling in India but its officials have been sitting on many important issues, the official said.

“They have not acted on age-fraud cases. There are many cases of indiscipline but the association is not strong enough to take action. Recently at the national ranking event in Panchkula there was no support from the Haryana state. There was fracas at the venue but the Haryana association did not take any action,” the WFI official said.

Maharashtra had pitched for the U-15 national but despite reminders was unable to host it. “The district associations said they were interested in hosting the event but the state body sat on it saying it can’t arrange funds. It was held in Shirdi with the help of the local body there. Similarly, Haryana last hosted a tournament almost a decade ago when a small state like Jharkhand has held five events in recent times.”

WFI also received complaints from wrestlers in Karnataka that they had to take care of all expenses, from entry fee to lodging and food, during national events. “The job of the association is to support its wrestlers. In every national event, Karnataka wrestlers complain against their association. When we ask association officials, they say we don't have sponsors and funds. Now even state governments are willing to spend on sports and one needs to have a good administrator to make efforts,” the official added.

Both Maharashtra and Karnataka wrestlers have come up with good performances in recent times. “There is lot of interest in sport in these three states and we need good administration to develop the sport.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON