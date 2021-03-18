Haryana Police begin investigation into wrestler's death
A 17-year-old female wrestler was found hanging from a ceiling fan in Dadri district.
Jhohju checkpost in-charge Dilbag Singh said the woman’s body was spotted by her uncle’s family. “She took the extreme step after losing the final match in a state championship in Rajasthan. She was depressed after the defeat,” police said.
Her body was handed over to her family after an autopsy.
Police said that they have started inquest proceedings under the CrPC.
More details are awaited.
If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana Police begin investigation into wrestler's death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tokyo Olympics hit by another scandal over sexist comment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Avinash Sable sets fresh national mark in 3000m steeplechase
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Tried to compete in tournaments even with injuries to qualify for Olympics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger Woods returns to Florida to recover from car crash
- “Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” Tiger Woods said in a tweet posted Tuesday night.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹13.73 crore released till date for para-sportspersons: Rijiju
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
My opponent is still a kid, my unbeaten streak will continue: Vijender Singh
- Vijender and Losan will square off in a super middle-weight (76kg) showdown, dubbed as 'Battle on Ship' on the rooftop deck of the Majestic Pride Casino Ship.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil Dev inducted as PGTI board member
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ultimate Kho Kho set to take giant leap
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cut above rest, fencer Bhavani makes Olympics history
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan mulls 50% cap on Olympics spectators - Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mercedes back on top after tough start to testing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan, Manika Batra set for Tokyo Olympics qualifiers
- A world event followed by an Asian event will give a good opportunity for India’s top table tennis players to seal berths for this year’s Games.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Tokyo Olympic probables test positive: NADA chief
- Two athletes who are part of India’s core group of Olympic probables have failed dope tests.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Olympic probable athletes fail NADA dope tests at IGP in Patiala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox