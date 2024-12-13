Heat knock off Raptors for fourth straight win

Bam Adebayo scored 21 points and grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds, leading the host Miami Heat to a 114-104 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. HT Image

Raptors star RJ Barrett made just 5-of-18 shots, but he had a triple-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Miami, which won its season-best fourth straight game, also got a game-high 23 points from Tyler Herro. The Heat also received important bench contributions from Nikola Jovic and Dru Smith .

Gradey Dick led Toronto with 22 points, including 12 in the first quarter. Jakob Poeltl added 16 points.

Toronto lost its fourth straight game, and the Raptors have the worst road record in the Eastern Conference . Toronto also has the second-worst overall record in the East at 7-19.

The Raptors played without two injured starters: Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley .

Toronto, though, led early by as many as nine points before settling for a 27-23 lead at the end of the first quarter. Toronto had a 10-3 edge on fast-break points in the period.

The Raptors stretched their lead to 16 points in the second quarter. But Miami finished the quarter on a 29-8 run, taking a 58-51 lead into halftime.

Jovic led all second-quarter scorers with 11 points. His 3-pointer tied the score 49-49 with 1:32 left. In fact, Miami made four straight 3-pointers during their run two by Jovic, one by Herro and one by Smith.

The third quarter ended with Miami leading 89-76 and with the Heat shooting 50.8 percent from the floor and 5-for-10 on 3-pointers.

Miami cruised in the fourth quarter and finished the game with 48.2 percent shooting, including 40.6 percent om 3-pointers

Toronto shot 44.6 percent, including 11-for-32 on 3-pointers .

The Raptors lost despite having a 56-52 edge on paint points and a 19-5 advantage on fast-break points.

Miami, though, made 21 free throws to just 11 for Toronto.

