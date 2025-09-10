TORONTO — Tyler Heineman drove in the winning run in the 10th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the Houston Astros 4-3 on Tuesday night. Heineman drives in winning run in 10th inning as Blue Jays rally to beat Astros

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached on an infield single against Craig Kimbrel to begin the 10th, advancing automatic runner Myles Straw to third base. Daulton Varsho struck out and Heineman followed with a fielder’s choice grounder to first base, where a diving Christian Walker couldn’t throw home in time to retire the speedy Straw.

Jeff Hoffman pitched one inning for the win.

Toronto trailed 3-1 heading to the bottom of the ninth against Bryan Abreu, but the Blue Jays loaded the bases with two walks and a single before Isiah Kiner-Falefa lined a game-tying hit to left field.

Abreu sent it to extra innings by striking out George Springer and getting Straw to fly out.

Carlos Correa hit a two-run home run for Houston but the Astros lost for the fourth time in five games.

Astros right-hander Luis Garcia exited with two outs in the second inning because of a sore right elbow.

Garcia was making his second start after sitting out more than two years while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He gestured to his elbow and then motioned to the dugout after throwing an 88 mph pitch to Ernie Clement.

The Blue Jays didn’t get a hit until Springer’s leadoff homer against Enyel De Los Santos in the sixth. The homer was Springer’s 28th.

Heineman collected the first game-winning RBI of his career.

Springer’s homer traveled 450 feet.

RHP José Berríos is scheduled to start for the Blue Jays on Wednesday against Astros RHP Jason Alexander .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.