How gymnast Pranati battles injuries to find success

New Delhi: Pranati Nayak breaks into a big smile at the mention of the Asian Championships. Last month in the South Korean city of Jecheon, the seasoned Indian gymnast earned a well-deserved women’s vault bronze, her third in the continental event after Ulaanbaatar 2019 and Doha 2022. In March, she had also clinched the same metal at the World Cup in Antalya. Pranati Nayak earned a women’s vault bronze at the Asian Championships at Jecheon, South Korea last month. (Getty Images)

But all this success has come at a cost. In a sport where athletes start and retire pretty early, Pranati continues to deliver at well over 30, which means her recovery takes time, especially in recent times as her body is afflicted with multiple injuries.

“I have injuries in my right elbow and both the ankles. I have a tennis elbow because of which it pains a lot. Despite being right-handed, I don’t do anything with my right hand. From filling bottles to drinking water, I do everything with my left hand. I use my right hand only during training and give it rest for the rest of the time,” Pranati told HT over a video call from Bhubaneswar.

“I have had chronic pain in my right ankle for over two years now. I regularly do rehab but as soon as I participate in a competition, the load and consequently the pain increases. After competition, I take a week’s rest. Then I start again. This is how I manage my competitions and training.”

It has become a norm for Pranati to meet doctors, physios and undergo scans on a regular basis. Unlike her younger days, the diminutive gymnast now takes at least a week to recover after a competition. It is understandable given the load her ankles take.

Pranati, who mainly attempts the 720 Tsukahara vault these days, makes 15 landings even before competition starts. The number can go up if the landings are not perfect. Also, these landings are on hard mats as they are done on competition podiums unlike in training where she lands in a mud pit.

“We mostly train in the pit. That way, we can save our feet and ankles. It’s a softer landing, meaning we can take more repetitions. The landing mat is very hard. My ankle swells up each time after competition. It also happens when I travel. When I sit, my feet don’t reach the floor. It just hangs in the air. That also leads to swelling,” said the Olympian, who is only 4 feet and 9 inches tall.

But Pranati has taken injuries in her stride and accepted the fact that her body will not get younger and that she has to manage it. Unlike back in the day when a massage, steam or ice bath would decrease the pain, she is coping with how to handle her pain.

“I have to move forward with this. I am used to it now. My only concern is how to recover and train well. For that I have to maintain my weight, make sure there are no additional injuries,” said the gymnast from Bengal.

Having clinched the bronze at the Asian Championships, Pranati is eyeing further glory as she will next take part in the FIG World Challenge Cup in Paris and Szombathely (both in September) followed by the Jakarta World Championships in October. Next year, the World Cup series starts in February as she has firmly set her target at the Commonwealth Games followed by the Asian Games.

While Indian gymnasts have won multiple medals at the Asian Championships, they have not been able to replicate the success at the Asian Games where India have won only one medal till date — Ashish Kumar’s bronze in men’s floor exercise in Guangzhou 2010. If she qualifies, Aichi-Nagoya 2026 will be her fourth Asian Games.

“If we can win a medal in Asian Championships, we can also at Asian Games. The same gymnasts participate in both. There is no difference. If I give my best, there can be a good chance of winning a medal. I have to get more points. This is my goal,” said Pranati, who last month was added to the sports ministry’s Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) scheme.